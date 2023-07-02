Juan Carlos I did his first business in Switzerland when he was only five or six years old. One day, a Spaniard who had gone to visit his father at the Hotel Royal in Lausanne, where the Bourbons lived between 1942 and 1946, gave her a gold feather. Juanito, who never had a penny in his pocket to buy candies or chocolates in the shop in front of the lodging, went down to the lobby, sold the pen to the porter of the Royal for five francs and rushed to the sweet shop. As soon as the Count of Barcelona found out, he went to see the doorman, gave him 10 francs and recovered the pen. Don Juan, angry, told his son: “You have made me lose five francs.” The king emeritus himself recalled this story in the conversations he had with the writer José Luis de Vilallonga in the early nineties for his biography, The king. The anecdote illustrates the financial hardship that the royal family was going through in exile and the humiliation they felt for being economically dependent on the rich Spanish aristocrats who ensured their way of life outside of Spain.

A few weeks ago, Juan Carlos I returned to Lake Geneva to attend the graduation of his granddaughter Irene Urdangarin, daughter of the Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin. The emeritus king, who has lived in Abu Dhabi since the summer of 2020, flew in a jet private loan and presided over a family lunch at one of his favorite hotels, the Four Seasons des Bergues. The luxurious establishment is located just 50 minutes from Vieille Fontaine, the palace where his grandmother, Queen Victoria Eugenia, lived and where his engagement lunch with Doña Sofía was held in 1961. It has not been revealed if the father of Felipe VI stayed more than a day in the Lake Geneva area, a key site in his life and his reign. It was there that his uncle, Alfonso de Borbón y Battenberg, Alfonso XIII’s eldest son, was forced to renounce his dynastic rights in order to marry the Cuban commoner Edelmira Sampedro. And it was precisely that resignation, which is now exactly 90 years old, the starting point of Juan Carlos I towards the throne.

Alfonso XIII did not attend the wedding of his son Alfonso with Edelmira, held in the church of the Sacred Heart of Ouchy, next to Lausanne, on June 21, 1933. The historian Ricardo de la Cierva narrates in his book Victoria Eugenia, the poison in the blood how, a few days after the marriage, the dethroned king also forced his second son Jaime, deaf-mute from birth, to renounce his succession rights in favor of don Juan. Jaime had a tragic life and ended up dying under strange circumstances, in the Swiss hospital of Saint-Gall. His resignation would later allow Juanito to have an advantage in the race for the throne of Spain. When the emeritus king today turned four years old, his father started his official training. The Count of Barcelona assigned him a tutor, Eugenio Vegas Latapié, an ultra-conservative intellectual for whom, according to José Luis de Vilallonga, “democracy was equivalent to Bolshevism.” Curiously, at that same time, in the year 45, with World War II in the background, don Juan broadcast on the BBC the Lausanne Manifesto. In that statement he denounced the fascist origins of the Franco regime and urged Franco to withdraw in favor of “a moderate constitutional monarchy.”

Lausanne was the place chosen by Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía to announce their engagement in 1961. Daniele Darolle (Sygma via Getty Images)

In 1946, after the war was over, the Spanish royal family left neutral Switzerland and moved to the Portuguese Estoril. Juanito stayed in the Swiss country, in Villa Saint-Jean, a boarding school for Marianist religious in Freiburg. “The entrance to the boarding school was the end of my childhood, of a world without worries, full of family warmth,” the king recalled to the British historian Paul Preston, in 2003. At the age of eight he had to face abandonment, loneliness and a severe discipline. The French writer Laurence Debray describes in her biography of the monarch, published in 2013, how the little prince waited every day for a call from his mother, in vain. Don Juan had forbidden María de las Mercedes to telephone her son. “It was not cruelty on his part, and even less lack of sensitivity. But my father knew that princes must be educated harshly if you want to make them responsible men, capable of one day supporting the weight of the State”, Juan Carlos I explained to José Luis de Vilallonga in 1993.

That stage in Switzerland was one of the saddest and loneliest in his life. Don Juan feared the hostility of the Falange towards the royal family, to such an extent that he asked the director of the boarding school to destroy the gifts that were sent to his son, in particular candies and other sweets, for fear of poisoning. . Queen Victoria Eugenia, his grandmother and godmother, was the only relative he had close to him. He came to visit him regularly and sometimes took him to spend the weekend with her. In February 1948, at the age of 10, Juanito had to undergo emergency surgery for severe otitis. As his parents were untraceable on a cruise in Cuba, he spent 12 days alone in a Swiss hospital. Three months later, the Count of Barcelona and Franco met on the yacht Goshawkin the Bay of Biscay, where they agreed that the child would continue his studies in Spain, “guarded” by the Franco regime.

A picture of exile: Juan de Borbón and his wife, María de las Mercedes, together with their four children, Alfonso, Juan Carlos, María del Pilar and Margarita, in Switzerland in 1945. Keystone (Getty Images)

That decision marked the beginning of a difficult period between Don Juan and Juan Carlos, a period of rivalry that Franco fueled. The dictator played for years with the ambitions of the father and son to reign. At Queen Victoria Eugenia’s funeral, held in Lausanne in 1969, the tension between the two could be felt. That same summer, Franco named Juan Carlos his successor in the Head of State with the title of king, thus skipping a generation of the Bourbon dynasty.

a tense episode

A couple of decades later, Switzerland was once again the scene of one of the most tense moments in the life of Juan Carlos I. In mid-June 1992, the press reproached the Prime Minister for delaying the appointment of a replacement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francisco Fernández Ordóñez, suffering from an illness. Then Felipe González remembered that any appointment had to be approved by the king and said a phrase that unleashed an earthquake in the monarchy: “The king is not here.” It didn’t take long for journalists to track him down in Switzerland. EL PAÍS pointed out that he was undergoing medical examinations, but Sabino Fernández Campos, head of the Casa del Rey, denied that version. La Zarzuela affirmed that he was resting, but Jaime Peñafiel denied the palace. “The king is going through a very delicate emotional moment derived from an old marital problem that has ended up becoming a crisis,” the journalist said on the radio, pointing to marital difficulties with Queen Sofía.

Juan Carlos I briefly returned to Madrid to meet with the President of the Government and stop the rumours. A few hours later he returned to Switzerland, missing his father’s 79th birthday in Madrid. Finally, the foreign press brought to light his relationship with Marta Gayá, a socialite Catalan living in Majorca. The monarch was with her in the Helvetic country.

This episode marked a before and after. From that moment, her life stopped having secrets. In 2013, The world published an investigation that revealed that the Count of Barcelona had left his children a secret fortune deposited in accounts abroad. The bulk of the estate was made up of three accounts domiciled in Switzerland: one in Geneva and two in Lausanne. In total, 728 million pesetas, about 7.85 million euros. Juan Carlos I received 375 million, about 2.25 million euros. The Casa del Rey came forward stating that Don Juan’s accounts had been canceled before 1995 and that the head of state no longer had money abroad. Zarzuela also said that he was convinced, although not the documents to prove it, that the executors of the will had paid the corresponding taxes and that the millions had been used to pay off the debts of the Count of Barcelona.

The king and queen of Spain on a visit to Zurich, Switzerland, in 2011. Harold Cunningham (Getty Images)

For several months in 2013, Zarzuela swore and swore that the king no longer had any accounts in Switzerland. Shortly after it was learned that the monarch’s private finances continued to pass through that country. His accidental fall during a hunt in Botswana not only shed light on his extramarital relationship with Corinna Larsen, but also on his assets and economic interests outside of Spain. After the sentimental break, Larsen accused him of charging commissions and having accounts in the Swiss country. The Geneva Prosecutor’s Office investigated and uncovered a network of secret bank accounts, shell companies, front men, commissions, multimillion-dollar donations and shady foundations… The scandal precipitated the end of the reign of Juan Carlos de Borbón and his exile in Abu Dhabi, but all roads they keep leading him to Switzerland.