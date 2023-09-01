There are as many paths to Santiago de Compostela as there are pilgrims, since all of them build a unique journey among ancient paths that come to life under the gaze, the challenges and illusions of the new walkers.

In September, high European, Latin American and Caribbean financial authorities will undertake a new trip to Santiago from each of their respective capitals, with a shared objective: to take relations between Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean to another level, both from the commercial perspective as economic, cooperation and geopolitical.

This path, which the First Vice President of the Government of Spain, Nadia Calviño, called “from Santiago (of Chile) to Santiago (of Compostela)”, will lead them to participate, on September 15, in the first meeting of the 60 ministers of Economy and Finance of the EU, Latin America and the Caribbean. The meeting, organized by the Government of Spain and CAF -development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean- is called to mark a before and after in the relations between the two blocs.

Latin America and the Caribbean and Europe are needed more than ever to face the multiple global challenges and, for this, they must complement relations that for years were intermittent and bilateral (European countries wove agreements with specific Latin American countries, based on specific interests , for example, in certain raw materials), with block relations, where Europeans see the region as a whole, and where the region acts with a single voice.

As suggested by the President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, at the EU-CELAC Business Meeting organized last July in Brussels by the EC, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and CAF, the new Transatlantic relations must have a bi-regional perspective.

During the Brussels meeting, the EC also announced that the so-called “Team Europe” will mobilize 45,000 million euros until 2027 to help reduce poverty and inequality in the region, encourage cooperation for a green and just transition, and join forces for a digital transformation that increases the chances of achieving more inclusive growth and sustainable under the Global Gateway initiative (the EU’s global investment and cooperation platform) in Latin America and the Caribbean.

With the announcement of the European investments, a list of 136 projects pre-identified by the financial institutions present in Latin America and the Caribbean and prioritized from the countries with the EU was presented. Beyond geopolitics and economic diplomacy, these are projects that will improve the lives of Latin Americans and the Caribbean. CAF has mapped 67 initiatives that will contribute, for example, to bringing connectivity to 85% of Colombians by 2026; produce hydrogen in Chile and Uruguay; accelerate sustainable mobility in San José, Quito, Bogotá, Montevideo and Sao Paulo; scale up renewable energy in Jamaica; and combat chronic child malnutrition throughout Ecuador.

In addition, in the Caribbean, investments will be made in the Blue Green Bank, the first development bank focused specifically on preserving the health of the oceans, improving the living conditions of the populations that inhabit the continental coasts and islands, and promoting sustainability in all the productive chains.

This unprecedented mobilization of cooperation resources together with quality investments demonstrate the EU’s new political commitment to take trade and economic relations with the region to another level. We have an immense opportunity to come together and move forward. The fight against climate change, for example, presents an opportunity for investment and innovation around new materials, renewable energies, digital services, electromobility and a new role for natural resources, with technology transfer and strengthening of agribusiness.

As the executive president of CAF, Sergio Díaz-Granados, stated, the Global Gateway initiative presents development banks with a unique opportunity to accelerate coordination and agreements between the EU and each of the multilateral and regional cooperation entities, as well as as with the private sector, to ensure that the current push does not remain mere announcements.

Latin America and the Caribbean has a proven ability to propose profitable ideas, solutions and paths of action with high global impact. That is why we are developing innovative financial instruments, such as guarantees, insurance, financial coverage and swap debt for nature conservation, and better use of special drawing rights. In this we are going to have European partners.

We have the institutional knowledge, the agility and the capacity to be more audacious together in the creation of innovative financial instruments that accompany the countries on this path, responding to the call of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, held last month of June, in Paris, a dialogue that will continue at the Finance in Common summit, which will take place next week in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia.

Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean are compatible in their values, their vision of development and their understanding of the world. We are a common product of history. Our struggles for democracy and social movements go hand in hand. We live a shared essence. Less poverty and exclusion in Latin America and the Caribbean equals a better world for Europe, a safer and more sustainable world.

“Europe was made by pilgrimage”, wrote the German writer and thinker Goethe in the 19th century. It is time for Latin America and the Caribbean to join this route as fellow travelers. There are many paths used for pilgrimage, but from milestone to milestone, from summit to summit, all roads lead to Santiago.