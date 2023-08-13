“If he President will have the last word Clear. And the first. There is no doubt about that.” Spanish politics has entered an era of total uncertainty after the unexpected outcome of the July 23 elections, but there is at least one certainty that a member of Junts per Catalunya categorically exposes: everything passes through the hands, no longer of a party , but of a man: Carles Puigdemont. In the formation of him they assume it bluntly. And the leaders of the other parties who have probed him these days, directly or through his environment, have taken note. Refugee in Brussels, with a renewed arrest warrant from the Spanish justice system, considered by the right as public enemy number one and ignored during the last campaign by Pedro Sánchez as a mere “anecdote”, the fickle electoral arithmetic has placed the decision on the future of the country in the exclusive hands of Puigdemont. He expresident and a very small circle of trust will be able to grant Sánchez a new mandate —in an even more convoluted situation than that of the last four years— or press the button of what would be the third electoral repetition since 2016.

“We will never forget this August 2023,” joked Thursday, after accrediting himself as a deputy in Congress, the acting Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, one of the main negotiators on the socialist side. After two exhausting electoral campaigns, the political leaders took something similar to a vacation and scattered across the geography: Sánchez, to Morocco and Lanzarote; Bolaños, to Andalusia, or the leaders of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, to his native Galicia. But on the beach or in the beach bar the phones have not stopped. This week everyone will be back in Madrid with their sights set on Thursday the 17th, when the new Cortes will be constituted, the first battle to be fought in this fiery August.

Dominating the Table of Congress is equivalent to controlling parliamentary times and access barriers for the initiatives of the groups. A key instrument, even more so in a circumstance in which balances hang by a very fine thread. This time, the election of the Board entails a very relevant test to verify if there are possibilities of weaving a majority with the appearance of giving birth to a Government. And everything has become so complicated that the negotiations take place in bomb-proof secrecy.

The Moncloa has decreed the informative bolt to avoid stepping on any calluses. The Socialists aspire to maintain the presidency of Congress, with a new candidate after the resignation of the outgoing Meritxell Batet. His intention is to form a Table with his partners from Sumar, supported by the allies of the last legislature and the addition of Junts. The PSOE has a very valuable weapon: with control of the Table, it could grant parliamentary groups to ERC and Junts. Neither of the two, with seven deputies each, meets the requirements —having obtained 15% of the votes in all the constituencies they attended— but on several similar occasions over the years legal loopholes have been found to circumvent it. , always with the complicity of the Bureau. Esquerra has already hinted that he will maintain his allegiances from the last legislature. The unknown is Junts, clinging to an impenetrable silence, while members of the party stress that having their own group in Madrid is not one of their political priorities.

The PP has not relinquished control of the Roundtable either and has carried out its maneuvers stealthily. The popular ones are not daunted by the continuous slights from the PNV and, according to various sources involved in the negotiations with various parties, they would be willing to incorporate the Basque nationalists into the Table. Sources from the Junts leadership assure that even they have received messages from the popular, supposedly open to negotiating some arrangement regarding the governing body of Congress. “We are not aware of any contact with Junts,” reply official sources from the PP, which in recent days has offered contradictory versions about its willingness to speak with a formation that it had anathemised.

The PSOE tries to limit the negotiations to the organizational matters of the Congress, without getting into political depths, although the latter “always end up entering”, admit socialist sources. Sánchez prefers to postpone that discussion at the time of negotiating the investiture, when it will be verified to what extent Junts’ bone is hard to crack.

The leaders of that party lavish unkind messages. “Before we will see the PSOE making Feijóo president – we already saw it with Rajoy – than the PSOE accepting Junts’ conditions,” Jordi Puigneró, vice president of the Generalitat, recently stated before Junts broke the coalition with ERC. “Someone would have to notify Pedro Sánchez [de] that the ERC level balance offers will not work with Junts”, he added. On the party’s Twitter account, the words of its spokesperson in Congress, Míriam Nogueras, on the night of 23-J, appear as a welcome message: “My pulse will not tremble at all to continue maintaining the position of Junts. We will not make Pedro Sánchez president for nothing. Our priority is Catalonia, not the governability of the Spanish State”. A few days ago, the president of Junts, Laura Borràs, stressed it: “We have no interest in negotiating the investiture of a Spanish president, we are interested in negotiating the resolution of the conflict that Spain maintains with Catalonia.”

Amnesty and self-determination fly over the list of requests. The demand is ambiguous, but not minor. It revolves around some gesture that brings a referendum for independence closer —which no one in the Executive sees feasible— and guarantees of judicial relief for those accused of matters related to the process, from the situation of Puigdemont to the political charges accused of embezzlement or the dozens of activists indicted for public disorder. Junts stands as a bulwark of the most excited independence movement and a sector of the party supports the idea that the only valid relationship with the State is confrontation. Part of his strategy is to erode ERC by pointing out the futility of its agreements with the PSOE. This sector would not be afraid of an electoral repetition. “The one who has the most to lose is Esquerra, not us,” ventures one of its members. “And if the right governs, we will be able to recover the lost ground in society in favor of the PSC.”

The general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, met the executive for the last time the day after the elections and will not do so again until the 31st. “The executive is not going to decide anything in relation to the investiture, Turull has decided to leave everything in the hands of Puigdemont”, corroborates a member of the management. Sources close to the Government, who have held dialogue with Waterloo in recent days, point out that the Catalan leader demands “recognition” as a visible face of the “political conflict”.

He expresident he has people he trusts in key positions: Josep Rius, spokesman for the party; Albert Batet, president of the group in Parliament, and Míriam Nogueras, one of those in charge of putting on the table the requests emanating from Belgium. This leaves the voices of the most pragmatic sector in a minority, such as Jaume Giró, former Minister of Economy and an influential voice in the business world, who has warned: “With so many needs and deficiencies, we should not belittle what some, in a dismissive tone, surely that they call crumbs”,

The plans of the PP

The repeated rejections of the PP of the PNV, even in contemptuous terms, have not deterred the popular from claiming their right to govern as the most voted force. One of its elected deputies, the veteran Rafael Hernando, came to proclaim on Friday that the “center-right has 184 seats”, an account that included PNV and Junts. The truth is that the popular ones only have the safe support of UPN and the possible one of Coalición Canaria. But the PP insists that it will ask the King to allow Feijóo to present himself for the investiture, in his capacity as the first electoral force, even knowing the defeat.

The PSOE interprets it as a maneuver to start the countdown to the elections. Sánchez would have two months to try another investiture and if he did not achieve it after that period, the Chambers would be dissolved and the elections would be held within 47 days. In the Government they believe that Feijóo can get scalded from the debate and that Sánchez will have more strength to seek an alternative majority. Then the moment of truth will come with Junts. In the discourse of important socialist leaders, the possibility of seeking legal solutions comparable to amnesty for those accused of the process. To do this, they use the opinions of prestigious jurists such as the former vice president of the Constitutional Court Juan Antonio Xiol.

There is no shortage of pessimistic opinions among the government’s nationalist allies, who believe that Junts’ intransigence will prevail. “It is very complicated, yes, but, despite everything, I am optimistic,” replies a prominent member of the Executive. “After going through a pandemic, a volcano, the consequences of a war… How can I not be optimistic?”