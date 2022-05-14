Home page politics

Of: Luisa Billmayer, Philipp David Pries, Nils Tillmann

Split

All results from 396 cities and municipalities: The NRW election in interactive maps. © IMAGO (Assembly: Bruckmann, Litzka)

All results from all cities, communities and constituencies in NRW: Click through our interactive map of the NRW election with thousands of up-to-date data.

Dusseldorf – For the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia on May 15, we offer you all the results from the 396 cities and municipalities in North Rhine-Westphalia on the evening of the election. You can find everything on an interactive map: from Rahden in the north to Hellenthal in the south, from Höxter in the east to Selfkant in the west. You will also find the election results from all 128 constituencies of the NRW election.

NRW election: Which results you will find when with us – 396 CITIES AND COMMUNITIES: Immediately when each is counted. First and second vote, candidates, previous year’s result. – 128 CONSTITUTIONS: Immediately after each count. First and second vote, candidates, previous year’s result. See also They reject Prince Andrew's request to dismiss sexual abuse lawsuit

In the interactive election map you will find all the results from municipalities and constituencies on the evening of the election as soon as they have been counted. On the one hand, you can switch back and forth between the first and second voice. On the other hand, you can switch between results at city and constituency level with a switch. You can also use our search function to quickly find a city/municipality and the respective election result. You can then select constituencies and municipalities on the map.

In state elections you can generally at the earliest between 6.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the first results calculate. Then the corresponding areas are colored. If one of the parties also represented in the Bundestag has won the majority of the votes, we color the municipality or the constituency according to its party color. For small parties we choose a uniform grey. Due to the complex technical processes and the dependence on third parties for the delivery of the basic data, there may be minor delays on election night. We thank you for your understanding and do everything in the background to ensure that you can call up new results quickly at any time.

NRW election: data analysis and charts

In addition to all the results for the cities and municipalities of North Rhine-Westphalia, we also offer you further information: You can find an interactive map with all district results of Cologne on 24rhein.de. We also prepare the vote shares, seat distribution, coalition calculator and much more for NRW. In the following week you will find a data journalistic analysis of the results of all cities and municipalities in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The interactive election data team 2022: Luisa Billmayer, Nicolas Bruckmann, Andreas Fischer, Danijel Komljenovic, Marvin Köhnken, Maximilian Litzka, Michael Peter, Nils Tillmann and Philipp David Pries.