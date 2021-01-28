The Fundación Poder Ciudadano, which represents Transparency International at the local level, announced in the last hours through a document his repudiation in view of the violation of existing human rights in Formosa, a province that Gildo Insfrán has governed since 1995, who has been in power for seven consecutive terms.

In the text you accessed Clarion, Citizen Power raises a series of questions direct to the administration of Insfrán in the province, specifically in relation to the violation of human rights in the last year, in the framework of the Covid-19 pandemic, denounced by the opposition and denied by the national government.

Citizen Power carried out a racconto in which he described, since May, different situations that occurred in the province linked to the violation of human rights in times of pandemic.

For example, remember that in May of last year the admission of formoseños and of Paraguayans in the town of Puerto Eva Perón, in the neighboring province, Chaco, leaving them on the border of both provinces, next to Route 11 in the open, with chemical toilets and makeshift tents. That event occurred days before President Alberto Fernández visits the province and declares that Insfrán is “one of the best politicians and human beings.”

On August 31, Insfrán signed a socio-productive inclusion agreement with Daniel Arroyo, national minister of Social Development, an agreement of almost $ 90 million that was framed within the Empower Work program.

On October 22, the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights (APDH) presented a note at the Council for Comprehensive Attention to the Formosa Emergency on the situation of stranded people. A few days later, different testimonies began to reach the media about the health situation at the “Gran Guardia” center.

On November 6, Amnesty International requested respect for Human Rights and the unconstitutionality of the Formose process of “orderly and administered entry” to the province, they also met with Luis Naidenoff, who presented a collective and corrective Habeas Corpus on the situation of 250 isolated people in the Cinquantenaire Stadium.

On November 19, the National Supreme Court of Justice issued a judgment in the file “Lee, Carlos Roberto and another c / Council for Comprehensive Attention of the Covid-19 Emergency Province of Formosa s / amparo – appeal for collective protection “and indicates that “The restrictions established by local authorities do not pass the reasonableness test established in article 28 of the National Constitution, by suppressing individual freedoms beyond what is tolerable ”.

After reviewing a series of meetings between Insfrán and national government authorities, Poder Ciudadano arrives until January 15, citing that during that night sand caused disturbances in the isolation center “Estadio Cincuentenario” and those who go through their isolation there report poor conditions of overcrowding, security, hygiene, health and social isolation. “

On January 19, Formosa councilors Celeste Ruíz Díaz (UCR) and Gabriela Neme (dissident Peronism) denounced the inhumane conditions of the isolation centers, Neme said that behind the indeterminate isolations there is an economic motivation.

“By resolution 326 of the Superintendency of Health, when a person is isolated Nation transfers 10,000 pesos per day to the province for seven days. For each diagnosed, they pay him 19,700 pesos per day for 14 days. And if they have to wear a respirator, they pay 23,640 pesos per day for 14 days. “

It was also reported that in the Cinquantenaire Stadium there are infected people and people who wait for their result without due distancing.

In an interview in TN, Neme indicated that he denounced criminally for overcrowding and “inhumane conditions” Insfrán and its Minister of Government Jorge Abel González in an isolation center.

On January 21 they stopped for about an hour to councilors Celeste Ruíz Díaz and Gabriela Neme as they demonstrated peacefully outside a school.

It generated the rejection of different opposition figures, among which the following stand out: Alejandra Lorden, Buenos Aires Deputy (UCR) and vice president of the national UCR; Paula Olivetto President of the CC-ARI and Alfredo Cornejo, President of the National UCR.

Amnesty International, in a letter to Pietragalla, demanded the release of Ruíz Díaz and Neme, also mentioning that “in recent weeks we have received various complaints about strict quarantine measures in Health Care Centers (CAS)”

January 22: The Bases Republicanas and CADAL organizations They asked the IACHR to issue a precautionary measure that oblige the Argentine State and the Province of Formosa to comply with the Human Rights standards established in the inter-American order.

Some of the cases reported in the precautionary court are mentioned below: The case of Benjamín Martínez and Marianela Merino, who belong to a Wichi community and had a child at the Las Lomitas Hospital on January 14, was announced but he himself had disappeared.

The excuse they gave him from the hospital was that the newborn’s health was delicate and that is why he was transferred to the City of Formosa.

Once the mother was discharged for delivery, she had to remain in isolation for testing positive for COVID-19 swabs until January 20, 2021.

Finally, the baby’s whereabouts were found on January 21, 2021, which they were actually found in a hospital in that city, more than 300 km from where he was born. Only on 25-1 was he able to meet his son again.

The story of Elda Maricel Navarrete and the Uliambre family was also known, cases in which it is reported that due process was not followed with them and in Elda’s case it is also highlighted that she was able to check on the official website of the Province of Formosa false information had been entered regarding the tests carried out on his son.

Finally, the case of a family is mentioned (the last name of the same is not detailed) which is made up of 9 people, they were swabbed 3 times and in all cases the result was negative and after being in isolation for 2 weeks they were told that they had to stay for two more weeks without explanation.

The complaints were made by lawyers Miguel and Juan Montoya – Councilor of the provincial capital (UCR / FAF-Cambiemos) – before the Federal Court 2 of Formosa headed by María Belén López Macé, they highlighted that “Justice does not resolve because the magistrate declares herself incompetent and goes to the Chamber that is made up of a single judge because another is on leave. The House also declared itself incompetent; we are filing a challenge. “

That day, Together for Change asked the IACHR to intervene in the complaints about the violation of Human Rights in the isolation centers in Formosa. The precautionary measure was presented by Luis Naidenoff and Mario Negri.

On January 23, the case of Zunilda Gómez, who lost a pregnancy three and a half months due to the stress generated by his mandatory isolation for being alleged close contact of a positive case of COVID-19.

Both she and her partner reported that they could never see the results of their swabs, they only reported them verbally. His partner claimed a copy of his medical record at the Hospital and was told that the search it got lost.

The National PJ, meanwhile, issued a statement on the situation in Formosa called “Human life: fundamental value and limit to lies” where they highlight that Formosa “stands out especially for the health indicators achieved in defense of its population.

The health policy deployed by the provincial government managed to have the least amount of infections and the least amount of deaths from COVID-19 in the Argentine Republic ”and that also suffers from a“ fierce political and media campaign ”that cannot have“ a concern health, much less an interest in the welfare of the people of Formosa ”.

On January 25, a video of a girl whose body temperature was taken through a fence went viral, similar to that of a jail.

January 26, 2021: The president of the National Committee for the Prevention of Torture, Juan Manuel Irrazábal and the secretary of Human Rights Horacio Pietragalla will visit the province of Formosa on the 27th, following the complaints of violation of Human Rights.

The opposition and local journalists warned that the tour that the officials will take was “a montage”.

Two videos have also been leaked in which people in quarantine are seen abandoning the Cinquantenaire Stadium.

On the other hand, they mention that in said establishment the mattresses were changed and only 15 people remained (140 people were registered and the rest were referred to different centers). Gabriela Neme tweeted a photo showing people who were at the Cincuentenario Stadium and were transferred to the Evita Hospital.

All Formosan mayors supported the management of the Insfrán pandemic, among which are 3 from the UCR.

Formosa national senator (and head of the FdT bench) José Mayans defended the management of the pandemic and said that in a pandemic there are no rights.

The complete sentence was “You have the right, but not in a pandemic. The Penal Code is clear, that you cannot go around infecting people. This is a preventive isolation, it is ten days or fourteen days until they have a negative swab. It is to protect ”.

The ruling party in the National Congress will not support the requests of the opposition to intervene Formosa or the request for different officials to appear in Congress to give explanations.

A video went viral in which a woman tells a police officer that she does not understand why after 21 days of isolation and 4 negative swabs cannot leave the facility. The incident occurred at school 224 of the Barrio Obrero in the city of Formosa. In the video it is seen that another policeman is filming the woman who records the video.

On January 27, the Office of the Procurator for Institutional Violence (PROCUVIN) submitted a request for a report to the provincial cabinet chief.

Yesterday, too, ehe interblock of National Deputies of Together for Change, I request the President of the Chamber the Creation of a delegation of Legislators to travel to the province of Formosa.

Amnesty International requested a meeting with Pietragalla through a letter stating that they would like to provide him with further details on the human rights violations in the isolation centers of Formosa