Russian regions have signed cooperation agreements with the Russpass travel service. Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina told about it.

According to her, the number of offers for travelers in Russpass has exceeded 1,500.

“Most regions of Russia – almost 70 – have already prepared and presented their special tourist programs. The service is constantly being improved, the geography of offers for users is expanding. There are many offers for travelers, for example, various thematic excursions, ready-made tours and itineraries for independent travel, ”explained Natalya Sergunina.

So, for those who like to travel by car, the digital service has developed a section “Autotravel”, which contains more than 90 routes by regions with departure from the capital. For example, users will be able to go on a family trip for 6 days with a visit to Sergiev Posad and Pereslavl-Zalessky.

The recreation program directly depends on the interests of travelers: someone prefers to get acquainted with the main attractions, architecture and history, and someone – with the nature of the selected region. At the same time, tourists can plan a difficult route using several types of vehicles, as well as purchase tickets for excursions, museums and theaters, and look for food places in advance that are suitable for the price category and menu.

According to the Minister of Tourism of Buryatia, Maria Badmatsyrenova, such integration will contribute to the mutual promotion of tourism products of the regions.

“The Republic of Buryatia is already actively cooperating with Moscow on the implementation of tourism projects and the signing of the agreement is the next stage in the expansion and strengthening of business ties between our regions. Measures for the implementation of this agreement will include issues on the development of children’s tourism, staffing and promotion of tourism products of the Republic of Buryatia and Moscow, “- said Badmatsyrenova.

Russpass was created initiated by the Moscow government and launched in the summer of 2020. The service has more than 380 partners, including about 100 tour operators. The project is supervised by the Moscow Committee for Tourism and the Moscow Department of Information Technologies.

Three new functions are available on Russpass: the option of composing combined routes using several modes of transport at once, an interactive map of Russia with attractions, museums, theaters and authorization through social networks and popular online services has appeared.