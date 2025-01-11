



Real Madrid will play the Super Cup final against FC. Barcelona with which it rivals in number of titles (13 and 14 respectively). Throughout the entire history of the competition, the player who scored the most goals was Messi, with 14 goals, and he is followed, at a great distance, by two players tied on seven goals, both from Madrid (Raul and Benzema).

Real Madrid has been scoring since 1982, since the Dutch player Metgod scored the first goal, no less than 73 goals, counting the last ones scored by Bellingham, Rodrygo and Valjent in their own goal. Throughout history there have been three own goals: to the one from the Mallorcan player on Wednesday, we must add that of the Barcelona player Piqué (2018) and that of the Atlético Savic last season.

A list of 27 players scored one goal each. Since that famous Aragón from the center of the field above Zubizarreta, passing through those of Mijatovic and Seedorf in the win (4-1) at the Bernabéu against Barcelona in the preseason of the Séptima, or that of Brahim’s career from last season in the semi-finals, with Oblak chasing him, once passed, after having gone up to a corner to try to equalize (5-3).

You can find the complete record of the Super Cup with all the finals, the list of scorers of the competition and also the details of all of Real Madrid, on the author’s blog.