02/26/2025



Updated at 4:03 p.m.





A year ago, on February 22, the Odysseus module of Intuitive Machines became the first private ship that landed successfully on the moon. Tonight, at 1.17 Spanish peninsular time, the second mission of the US company will take off to the surface of our satellite. If everything goes as planned, Athena will perch at the southernmost point of the moon ever visited.

Athena, name of the Greek goddess of wisdom that helps Odysseus, will fly on board a Falcon 9 rocket from Spacex from the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Cabo Cañaveral, Florida (USA). The mission, baptized as IM-2and a 10 kilos payload capacity, is part of the NASA Commercial Lunar Load Services Program (CLPS), which hires private companies to carry scientific instruments and technology demonstrations to the lunar surface. The objective is to know better the environment of the Moon and its available resources in order to facilitate the installation of a permanent basis in the future.

Odysseus carried out a rugged landing near the South Lunar Pole. His final descent was faster than expected because of an error in navigation systems. Instead of standing as planned, he skated when he touched the ground, at least one of his legs was broken and was overturned sideways on the regolito, in a higher area than the target area. The incident limited the amount of data that their instruments could collect and the mission lasted less than expected. However, the ship managed to survive for a few days before turning off and sending valuable data to Earth.

Ice deposits

The company expects the same not to happen with Athena, so that the ship has a much calmer. The place chosen to have it is close to the highest mountain on the Moon, Mons Mouton, about 60 kilometers from the South Pole, which would mean the point further south of the moon ever holied. This area is of special interest to researchers because it can contain water ice deposits, considered essential for future human exploration and the use of resources in situ.









If the ship lands successfully, it will work for a couple of weeks, which is equivalent to a single lunar day, before the lunar night begins and the energy is cut. Athena will carry more than ten scientific instruments. One of them is a drill called Trident, with which it will pierce up to a meter deep in the lunar soil to take samples that will then analyze with the Msolo mass spectrometer, in search of possible water deposits and carbon dioxide. If these resources are present in sufficient amounts, they could be exploited by astronauts who travel there in the future.

In the Falcon 9 that will launch Athena to the Moon, three other spacecraft will also travel. One of them, from the Astroforge company, will examine an asteroid in search of metals with which it can be marketed. NASA’s lunar trailblazer satellite will map the water on the moon and look for future landing places. And the third, by Epic Aerospace, is designed to help other satellites to move between orbits.