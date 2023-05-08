This Sunday the matches of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 Tournament were defined. The clubs that directly qualified Monterrey, América, Chivas and Toluca already have rivals for the Fiesta Grande.
The Atlas sets, Atlético San LuisSantos and Tigres, got their ticket to the next round by eliminating Pachuca, Cruz Azul, León and Puebla, respectively, in the playoffs.
Monterrey remained as the general leader by adding 40 points, now it will receive the always difficult visit from Santos Laguna. Los Guerreros gave the surprise and threw out the champion Pachuca, by drawing at the last minute and winning from the penalty shootout, with an enlarged Lajud that stopped three shots.
For its part, América took second place with 34 units and will face Atlético de San Luis in the quarterfinals.
The people from Las Tunas broke all the pools and entered the Nou Camp field to beat León by a score of 3-1.
Chivas were left with third place, equaling América in points, although with a lower goal difference than those from the capital. Those led by coach Veljko Paunovic will face the Zorros del Atlas in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío. Without a doubt, the most attractive game of quarterfinals,
The Red Devils of Toluca went from more to less in the tournament, although they managed to sneak into the top four and are now one of the rivals to beat.
The team led by coach Nacho Ambriz will face off in the quarterfinals against Tigres. The cats were the only local team that managed to advance in the playoffs by beating Puebla 1-0.
