According to media information Super Sports It has been confirmed that the board of directors of the Monterrey Football Club and the attacker Maximiliano Meza They have been in several negotiations and they would be reaching a successful conclusion, so the Argentine will renew his relationship with the Gang for at least one more year until December 2024 and the official announcement is expected to be made in the coming days.
Previously, a rumor arose about the supposed interest of Sevilla of Spain in MezaIn the end, the footballer’s intention was to renew with the Sultana de Norte team.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The 30-year-old Argentine midfielder arrived at the Albiazul team in January 2019 from Independiente of Argentina in exchange for 14 million dollars transfer in a five-year contract.
Since then in Mexican soccer, he has won a Liga MX, a Copa MX and two Concachampions, in addition, he has been able to score 32 goals and grant 25 assists in 201 official matches.
Practically since his arrival in the North of the Aztec country, the multifunctional attacker has been an immovable member of the team’s ideal eleven, because his offensive contribution and rival imbalance have made him one of the best in the Mexican First Division championship.
Just this week during the pending game of Matchday 4 against Club Tijuana, Meza He was named Player of the Match thanks to his two assists in the resounding 3-1 victory at the ‘Steel Giant’.
#ready #duration #Maxi #Mezas #contract #renewing #Rayados