The bombs do not stop at the Monterrey Football Club and it is already being said that the team chaired by Antonio Noriega He would already have tied up Santos Laguna’s offensive midfield scorer, Juan Brunetta.
According to information from the journalist Willie Gonzalezthrough the program RG La Deportiva ‘We are Football’the Albiazul club would have an agreement with Santos Laguna for the Argentine footballer for the next Clausura 2024 tournament.
“Agustín Martínez tells me that they told him that Monterrey already has an agreement with Santos Laguna for Brunetta. This Brunetta was the signing that Vucetich already had as an option before he left the club”
– Willie Gonzalez.
The driver of Channel 6 Sports revealed that the price they set Warriors his scorer was 13 million dollarswhich would make him one of the most expensive signings of recent times in Mexican soccer.
“Brunetta was offered to Monterrey for 13 million dollars, that was the rate that Dante Elizalde put on him, this is what a source close to the Monterrey Soccer Club confirms to me,” he said. Gonzalez.
It is worth mentioning that, Gonzalez explained that many times the contracts are not fixed payments, but the money is disbursed according to the objectives that the player meets, just as they did in the case of Sergio Canalesso this could be one of the cases if the transfer is completed.
“Canales’ contract is 15 million dollars, I’m going to explain to you how the contract is divided. So that Canales could come here, Betis leaked to their media that Monterrey had paid 15 million for Canales, but that is not true “he assured.
