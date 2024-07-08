Three migrants arrested in Moscow for raping Match TV employee

In Moscow, a court has arrested all three migrants who raped a Match TV employee. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the capital’s prosecutor’s office.

All defendants are charged under Part 2 of Article 131 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Rape committed by a group of persons”). The investigation of the criminal case is under the control of the prosecutor’s office.

Earlier it was reported that three Uzbek citizens were involved in the case. One of them was detained while trying to flee the country.

On the night of July 6, near the Ostankino television center, a Match TV employee who had just left work was attacked by three migrants aged 22, 24, and 25 who had come to Moscow to earn money and raped her.