The film adapted the novel by Erich Maria Remarque. It was a success abroad, but German critics tore it apart for not understanding the true message of the story.

“No news at the front”, adaptation of the homonymous novel by Erich Maria Remarque, came to Netflix and surprised the public with its story about the war. It didn’t take long for it to become one of the most viewed movies on the streaming service and now it will compete at the Oscars.

The German production was nominated in the Best Film category along with major productions such as “Avatar 2”, “Elvis”, “Everything at Once Everywhere”, “The Fabelmans”, and “Top Gun 2”. Just like the fans, international critics support her, but the same is not the case in her country.

What did the German film critic say?

Critic Hubert Weyzel of the magazine Süddeutsche Zeitung emphasized that the novel is one of the most important books ever written in the German language. For this reason, “you have to wonder if director Berger has even read it” because he turns the war into a spectacle instead of denouncing it.

“The internal plot, the brain of the story, has been removed by Edward Berger and his scriptwriters and replaced by a Hollywood show,” they say in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

What is “All Quiet on the Front” about?

In 1917 Germany, young Paul Baumer lies about his age to enlist with his friends, all of them young patriots. However, the reality of war almost immediately dismantles his exuberance.

D.Daniel Brühl plays Matthias Erzberger. In the cast are other actors such as Albrecht Schuch, Felix Kammerer, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer and Edin Hasanovic.