The English Oscars. The British Academy chose the war movie produced by Netflix. And Cate Blanchett won best actress for Tár.

Since yesterday, streaming places a film as a favorite in the awards season, It is the film All Quiet Front, nominated for 10 Oscars and which won the Bafta for best film, despite competing with The Spirits of the Island and Everything Everywhere at the same time, winners of the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Awards, respectively.

All Quiet on the Front won seven Baftas, and the best film award went to producer Malte Grunert, from actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. He was accompanied by director Edward Berger, awarded as best director. “We have been blessed with many nominations and awards, and for that I want to thank everyone who put their trust in us.”

The war film based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque is available at Netflix and leaves a message against the war, something that the production team appreciated. “This film is about a man, poisoned by far-right propaganda and drawn to war, who goes to war thinking it is an adventure. And war is anything but an adventure.”

best animated film Del Toro and the Pinocchio team.

The film won best adapted screenplay and also surpassed Argentina, 1985 in the category of best foreign language film. Best Editing went to Everything Everywhere at the Same Time and Best Original Screenplay went to The Spirits of the Island. While Austin Butler was chosen the best actor for Elvis.

The Mexican Guillermo del Toro thanked the British Academy for including Pinocchio, chosen as the best animated film. “Not just for this honor, but for allowing our animated film to enter categories they are not normally allowed in. I think animation is not a genre for children, it’s a medium for art, it’s a medium for cinema, and I think animation should stay in the conversation.”

Blanchett wins the Bafta and is an Oscar favorite

The two-time Oscar winner for The Aviator (2005) and Blue Jasmine (2014) would go for her second golden statuette as best performer for Tár, a film with which, according to the British press, she “snatched the Bafta” from Ana de Armas , who plays Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. “She represents the experiences of women, thank you for recognizing all of us,” said the Australian actress when accepting the award. “This belongs to my family, because this has taken so much from us,” she added, praising her husband, writer-producer Andrew Upton. “This (the award) is wonderful, but you have changed my life.”

Best actress. Cate Blanchett for Tar.

In addition to de Armas, the actress was nominated along with Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere At The Same Time), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Emma Thompson (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande).

In Tár (available on billboards) she gives life to Lydia Tár, a famous conductor who is in charge of the Berlin Philharmonic, but who at the peak of her career faces complaints for abuse of power. The film, also nominated for an Oscar, winks at the accusations against Plácido Domingo.