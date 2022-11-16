War cinema has lost its novelty for many in recent years, but never the ability to overwhelm us thanks to its powerful images. While there are dozens of dystopian worlds, puzzling allegories, and disturbing settings within fiction, the drama of a war story gains more strength in its rawness and realism.

Two great exponents of this vigorous genre are “1917” and “All Quiet on the Front.” Both transport us to the battlefield during the First World War with young soldiers as the protagonists of this ordeal. The first for Sam Mendes from the British front, while the second for Edward Berger from the German.

“1917” by Sam Mendes

The film shows us how two young British soldiers must cross enemy territory to deliver a message that will prevent a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers. A seemingly impossible mission and against the clock filmed in a two-hour sequence shot.

The viewing struts with gorgeous visuals and efficient immersion, courtesy of his amazing technical tricks. It is a great cinematographic exercise with several reasons to contemplate, although the human drama sometimes seems directed under automatic control and does not get to permeate as the situation well led.

He received a total of 10 Oscar nominations and won three: Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound Mixing.

All Quiet on the Front by Edward Berger

In this tape, young Paul Baumer lies about his age to enlist with his friends. However, his enthusiasm to serve his country is cut short by the grim reality of life in the trenches. The neat art direction sharpens the crudeness of its events and strips the battle of romanticism, especially for those who are considered pawns.

While the previous film focuses more on the action, this one stops to express the pain and anguish of the protagonist. Thanks to this, he reaches a higher emotional level and the anti-war speech is more accentuated when he reaches the end of the story. In those minutes everything becomes even more tragic and dark due to the nonsense of Calvary.

Now she is a candidate for the Oscars on behalf of Germany. It is not only the best anti-war film of 2022, but also an unmissable date for all moviegoers and within reach of a click from the comfort of your home.