with videoIn Ecuador, all 136 prison employees who were still being held hostage by prisoners were released on Saturday. The prison authority SNAI announced this on Saturday evening. The government says the fight against drug gangs is still in full swing. The most notorious drug criminal, Fito, is still on the run.
Latest update:
01-14-24, 10:22
