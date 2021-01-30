The current vaccination campaign in Britain has the largest mobilization accompanying a national peacetime campaign in all of modern British history. In the above picture, we see “Francis Ennis” (74 years old) receiving a Pfizer vaccine against the Corona virus from Dr. Amara Hughes at the Bloomsbury Clinic in London, last Thursday. In light of the limited quantities of the vaccine available with the beginning of its introduction, priority was given to vaccination for societal groups led by the elderly, but with the availability of sufficient quantities of the vaccine, the priority became for everyone over the age of puberty. (Image via The New York Times)