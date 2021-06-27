The Portuguese team won the last title in the continental tournament for teams on July 10, 2016, which will soon be five years old. She is currently classified for the round of 16, where she will face Belgium tonight in one of the most attractive matches of this round. We review how the previous edition won:
June 14, 2016. The Portuguese team began its journey in Group F with Fernando Santos, current coach, facing his first major tournament at the helm. Luís Carlos Almeida “Nani” put his team ahead after half an hour, but Birkir Bjarnasson would establish the final draw five minutes after the start of the second half.
In the other group stake, Hungary’s victory (0-2) over Austria allowed them to lead with a two-point margin after finishing the first day.
June 18, 2016. Portugal dominated the match against the Austrians, who hardly created any danger over the Portuguese goal, but the large number of shots did not translate into a difference on the scoreboard and the contest ended as it had started: without goals.
The tables (1-1) between Iceland and Hungary allowed these seconds to reach the last day leading with two points of advantage.
June 22, 2016. The last group clash was a real madness. Zoltán Gera put Hungary ahead before 20 minutes of play, but Luís Carlos Almeida “Nani” equalized before the break. The first 17 minutes of the second half gave no respite. Balázs Dzsudzsák put the Hungarians ahead twice, but Cristiano Ronaldo equalized two more for the Portuguese.
With this draw and Iceland’s victory (2-1) over Austria, the Portuguese passed as the third best third with the same goal difference (0) as Northern Ireland and only two more than Turkey and Albania.
June 25, 2016. The match between the two teams was not at the height of the same, since there was not a launch between the three sticks in the 90 minutes of regulation time. It was not until extra time, when it seemed that the contest would go to penalties, that Ricardo Quaresma scored the only goal of the match in the 117th minute.
June 30, 2016. The Poles were being one of the revelations of the tournament, getting to plant in the quarterfinals. They went ahead very quickly thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s goal after two minutes of play. The final tie would be established by Renato Sanches shortly after the half hour. The scoreboard would not move until the penalty shootout, where all the Portuguese converted their shots and took advantage of Jakub Blaszczykowski’s error.
6th July 2016. In the semifinals he had to face the great revelation of the tournament. The halftime was reached without goals, but in a great second-half start the clash was put on track with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Luís Carlos Almeida “Nani” in a matter of eight minutes.
July 10, 2016. Against the great favorite, who also served as host, Portugal was not in the majority of pools to obtain the title. He managed to hold the result in the 90 minutes of regulation time and force the extension, where he knew how to reduce so that the Gauls did not shoot between the three sticks. The title was given by an unexpected hero like Éderzito António Macedo “Éder”, who in the 109th minute scored the only goal of the match. The injury to Cristiano Ronaldo, who was substituted in the 25th minute, made the victory even more epic.
