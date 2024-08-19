Last weekend the events took place Pokémon World Championships 2024 in Hawaiiwith exciting games from all game divisions of the monster franchise, whether from the collectible cards, through the cell phone application and culminating with the video game Nintendo SwitchAnd as always in these celebrations, the final announcements about the news coming from the franchise could not be missed, on this occasion there were important revelations.

Here are the ads:

1.- New Pokémon Trainer cards coming to the Pokémon TCG in 2025: The Pokémon Trading Card Game (Pokémon TCG) will introduce a series of new cards in 2025 that will allow fans to collect and play with Trainers’ Pokémon. Featured cards will include Lillie’s EX Clefairy, Marnie’s EX Grimmsnarl, N’s EX Zoroark, and a rare illustration card featuring N’s EX Reshiram. More details will be revealed at a later date.

2.- Pokémon GO introduces Morpeko and new features: Morpeko will be making its debut in Pokémon GO alongside a new battle feature that will allow trainers to alter the form of certain Pokémon during battles by using a Charged Attack. Additionally, a major, mysterious update is anticipated for the game. Stay tuned for more information.

3.- Pokémon UNITE will incorporate 500-point battles and new licenses in 2025: In spring 2025, Pokémon UNITE will introduce a new casual battle format that allows Trainers to lead their favorite Pokémon in teams to defeat opponents and wild Pokémon, collecting Aeos Energy to mark enemy zones. More details about this update will be available soon.

4.- The venues for the 2025 and 2026 Pokémon World Championships have been announced: The 2025 Pokémon World Championships will be held in Anaheim, California, from August 15–17, 2025. The 2026 edition will take place in San Francisco, California, from August 28–30, 2026.

Remember that in Atomix you can find all the content related to the 2024 edition.

Author’s note: This year’s edition was very exciting, let’s hope that the next two editions will be just as interesting or even better in terms of announcements.