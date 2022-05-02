Not even the politicians who presented the electoral reform initiative at the conference on April 28 were aware of its content. Adán Augusto López Hernández, secretary of the interior, stated that the proposal “responds to the old demand of the citizens of the people of Mexico” so that “there is a reduction in the number of plurinominals, deputies. Let list or plurinominal senators disappear.” Horacio Duarte, head of the National Customs Agency, reiterated: “There is an elimination of multi-member deputies. It has been an old democratic desire to reduce, eliminate the issue of plurinominal deputies and thus guarantee a better and greater representation”.

Even President López Obrador thought that his initiative was putting an end to the plurinominals. He said: “And the same, remove the plurinominals. What was happening? They were well connected with the leaders of the parties, with the politicians, and they entered as multi-members because they were listed on the list for having influence, even the political assistants, family members. Not now, now it is a vote, whoever has the votes of the citizens, is the power for the people, who is the one who chooses”. It is not surprising that Claudia Sheinbaum, the head of government of Mexico City, has applauded on Twitter the electoral reform initiative that “disappears plurinominals.”

Only it’s not like that. In that morning only Pablo Gómez, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, knew that the multi-members were not disappearing, but that a vote by lists was being created in which all the deputies and senators would become multi-members. When the complete reform proposal appeared in the Parliamentary Gazette that afternoon, indeed, not only did it not propose the disappearance of plurinominals, but it established that all legislators would come from proportional representation lists.

It is true that the idea of ​​eliminating the plurinominals has been “an old claim”, “an old yearning”, as López Hernández and Duarte pointed out, but mainly from conservative groups. In April 2011, journalist Pedro Ferriz de Con submitted to Congress a proposal supported by four million signatures to eliminate them. Fortunately, neither party supported it, because the lack of proportional representation was one of the reasons that allowed the PRI for decades to maintain an overwhelming majority in Congress. The 1977 and 1986 reforms created and expanded proportional representation, which for the first time allowed opposition parties to have a significant number of legislators.

That the government’s initiative discards legislators with relative majority and seeks to create a pure proportional representation system does not do the damage that the return to a direct voting system implied. However, Luis Carlos Ugalde, former president of the Federal Electoral Institute, warns that proportional representation “in small demarcations”, as proposed by the reform, “tends to overestimate the large parties.” The Italian Giovanni Sartori said it like this: “The larger the district, the greater the proportionality”.

It is surprising that the officials who presented the reform on April 28, including the president, were not aware that their initiative not only did not eliminate the pluris, but rather created a pure proportional representation system. This begs the question: who actually drafted the initiative?

positives

The worst proposal of the electoral reform is the extinction of the INE and the election by popular vote of councilors and magistrates. But there are positive points, such as eliminating public financing of ordinary party activities and establishing electronic voting. You have to consider them.

“We would all like to vote for the best candidate, but nobody is running for him.”

Kin Hubbard