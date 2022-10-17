How did you feel about this matter?

A church damaged in bombing, in the village of Yatskovka, in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, on October 7, 2022, amid Russian military invasion.

Russian attacks hit critical infrastructure in three regions of Ukraine on Monday (17) including the capital Kiev, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chmyhal announced.

“This morning, Russian terrorists again attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in three regions,” he said, citing “five drone strikes” in Kiev and “missile attacks” in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. “Hundreds of localities are without electricity,” he added.

“All services are currently working to restore the supply of electricity”, he assured, asking the population to “save in electricity consumption, especially at peak hours”.

In a statement released on Monday, Moscow said it had achieved all of its latest objectives in Ukraine following these attacks.

“Russian armed forces continued long-range air and sea attacks with high-precision weapons against military command and energy system facilities in Ukraine. All planned facilities were hit,” the Russian Defense Ministry detailed on Telegram.

The Russian attacks killed at least three people, Ukrainian presidential official Kirill Timoshenko announced.