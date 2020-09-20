E.A Baltic Sea ferry with around 280 people on board ran aground off the Finnish archipelago of Åland. The West Finnish Coast Guard announced on Twitter on Sunday that the situation is stable, people are not in danger. Rescue workers evacuated the “Amorella”.

In the late afternoon, according to the coast guard and the shipping company Viking Line, all passengers had been brought ashore before the crew was to be taken from the ship. According to Viking Line, the 169 meter long ferry with almost 200 passengers and 80 crew members on board was on the way from Turku in southern Finland to the Swedish capital Stockholm. According to the shipping company, there should not have been any injuries in the incident.

As reported by Finnish and Swedish media, the “Amorella” ran aground in 2013. At that time, too, the incident occurred in this area off Åland. According to information from the radio station Ålands Radio, this time the ferry was forced to deliberately run aground due to problems during the journey so as not to fill with water. The Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that the crew had spoken of “leaks in several places” on the ship in their emergency call.

Because of the corona pandemic, there were significantly fewer passengers on board the “Amorella” than usual, as Viking Line Scandinavia announced. The ship can normally accommodate up to 2000 passengers.