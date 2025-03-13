03/13/2025



The Science, Innovation and Universities Commission has approved a non -law proposition to modify the Organic Law of the University System in the sense that, for the creation of new universities, the preceptive report of the General Conference of University Policy is binding.

The initiative, which has included a transactional amendment with the socialists, has come forward with the votes in favor of PSOE, add, ERC, Juns and Podemos, the abstention of the PNV and the votes against the Popular Party and Vox.

Likewise, the non -law proposition asks the Executive to comply with the financing mandate of the public university system with the equivalent of 1% of GDP contained in article 55 of the Organic Law of the University System, “with the necessary participation of the autonomous communities as competent administrations for the establishment of the multi -financing plans.”

In the 2020-2024 period, the Community of Madrid, the Canary Islands and Andalusia authorized the creation of three private universities despite having an unfavorable report of the General Conference of University Policy, chaired by the head of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities (currently Diana Morant).









Specifically, the universities authorized by these Autonomous Communities despite the unfavorable report were the University of Design, Innovation and Technology (UDIT) in Madrid, the Mediterranean Atlantic Technological University in Malaga (UTAMED) and the Technological University of the Canary Islands (TECH), as Europa Press could know.

In a parliamentary response registered in the Congress of Deputies, the Government details that the Autonomous Communities have authorized nine private universities in the last four years (2020-2024): four in Andalusia, two in the Community of Madrid, one in Galicia, one in the Basque Country and one in the Canary Islands.

However, he points out that, of the nine private universities authorized in the 2020-2024 period, the General Conference of University Policy has issued an unfavorable report for three of them.

The nine private universities authorized in the last four years by the Autonomous Communities were the International University of the Company, the Intercontinental University of the Company, the Euneiz University, UDIT, the CEU University Fernando III, the Atlantic-Mediterranean Technological University, the Technological University of the Canary Islands, the Alfonso X the Sabio Mare Nostrum University and the European University of Andalusia.