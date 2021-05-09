All participants in the Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow were vaccinated against coronavirus, said RIA News Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.

He noted that the vaccine was primarily sent to the Armed Forces: everyone participating in the parade had to be vaccinated. Both those marching on the paving stones and the military who provided the parade were vaccinated.

The main parade in honor of the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War took place on Red Square on May 9. It was attended by over 12 thousand servicemen, over 190 units of ground military equipment – samples of the times of the war (including ten T-34 tanks) and modern vehicles.

From the stands, the action was watched by veterans of the Great Patriotic War and military operations, Suvorov and pupils of the Moscow Cadet Corps, top officials of the state and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ceremony ended with a flight of 76 aircraft and helicopters.