All participants in the playoffs of the National Hockey League (NHL) have been determined. This is reported on website organizations.

The last team to make it through to play was the Montreal Canadiens. The club on the night of Tuesday, May 11, lost in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers (3: 4) and guaranteed itself at least fourth place in the Northern Division.

Other playoff entrants from this division were Toronto Maples Leafs, Edmonton and Winnipeg Jets. The Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins and New York Islanders have come out of the Eastern Division.

The West Division playoffs were Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. The Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators have come out of the Central Division.

The playoffs kick off on Saturday 15 May. The regular season ends on May 19.