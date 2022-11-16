All parking fines in Leiden do not have to be paid for ‘grabbing’.

The parking ticket. Who hasn’t had it yet? In 9 counts out of 10 you had to park somewhere for 5 seconds to pick something up. Or you were three minutes late buying a new ticket. Or you forget to activate the parking app. Of course they check exactly at that moment.

We’ve been through it all. The undersigned had another one recently: my permit had slipped under the windshield. Box office for the municipality!

Parking fines in Leiden too high

There is also a maximum parking fine. This may not exceed 66.50 euros. That is a national maximum. But apparently that was not known in Leiden. They charged 66.60 euros per fine last year. That reports the Algemeen Dagblad.

According to the newspaper, this means that the fines issued are actually not legally valid and therefore do not have to be paid. At least, that is what appears from the interview with lawyer Indy Rissema. He also owns objection-to-prakeerfines.nl, so he should know.

All fines void (actually)

It came to light when Rissema dealt with fines from a client who had scored a fine twice in Leiden. Based on the wrong amount, the objection was declared well-founded and both parking fines did not have to be paid! Although it is a marginal mistake (10 cents is nothing of course on such an amount) and it does not even say anything about the violation, the fine does not have to be paid.

This also means that ALL fines for which the municipality demands 66.60 are unfounded. In short: the parking fines of 2022 are not valid.

If you have a parking fine of 66.60 in Leiden, this does not mean that you do not have to pay. You have to pay first and then you can file an objection. That will then be declared valid (if all is well) and you will get your money back.

Image credits: a Lamborghini Gallardo, parked in Leiden, van @RA999

Through: AD Auto

This article ALL parking fines in Leiden from 2022 actually invalid appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#parking #fines #Leiden #invalid