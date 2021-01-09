Localities throughout Pakistan were left without electricity on Saturday night as a result of a power outage. Dawn…

According to the news portal, as a result of the accident, residents of the cities of Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Kasur and other settlements of the republic were left without electricity.

Pakistani Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan took personal control of the situation. He also called on the citizens of the country to show calmness in the current situation.

At the moment, the Pakistani authorities are trying to partially restore electricity through the power plant in Tarbela.

