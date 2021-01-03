The Russian national team will meet with the Canadian team in the semifinals of the youth ice hockey world championship, this became known after the completion of the quarterfinal stage of the tournament, which is being held in Edmonton, reports TASS.

Earlier, the hockey players of the Canadian national team in the quarterfinal match of the youth world championship confidently beat the team from the Czech Republic and made it to 1/2 of the world championship. The teams of Russia, Canada and Finland also made it to the semifinals.

According to the rating of teams following the results of the group stage of the tournament, the first place is taken by the national team of Canada, the second – by the USA, the third – by Finland, and the fourth – by Russia. Thus, the USA will meet the Finnish team.

Recall that the championship final will be held on January 6.