All pairs of participants in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League have been determined. Draw results are available at website Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

In the playoffs Benfica will meet with Real Madrid, Villarreal – with Manchester City, Atletico – with Bayern, Salzburg – with Liverpool, Inter – with Ajax , Sporting with Juventus, Chelsea with Lille, Paris Saint-Germain with Manchester United.

The draw took place on 13 December at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The first playoff matches will take place on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, with return matches scheduled for March 8, 9, 15 and 16.

All the participants in the Champions League playoffs were determined on December 9th. Russian teams did not make it to the final stage of the tournament. The Champions League final will take place at the Gazprom Arena stadium in St. Petersburg.