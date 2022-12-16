Deputy head of Zelensky’s office: emergency power outages are introduced throughout Ukraine

Due to the hits of Russian missiles on energy infrastructure facilities, emergency power outages are being introduced throughout Ukraine. About it in Telegram reported Deputy Head of the Office of President Vladimir Zelensky Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

“In connection with hits in power facilities in several regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages are being introduced throughout the country. We ask you to treat power outages and temporary drops in the supply of water and heat supply with understanding, ”the message says.

Earlier, the head of the Kirovograd region of Ukraine, Andriy Raikovich, said that the authorities turned off the power due to hits on energy facilities and the region was completely de-energized. At the same time, he urged citizens to remain calm and remain in shelters until the end of the air raid sirens.