Dog face match at the Carriage width, it could be said that a life or death for him Lugo, who has put his destiny in the hands of his fourth coach of the season, and of enormous importance for him Real Zaragoza, which has not yet resolved, far from it, its permanence and to which a defeat would put him back into a big mess (follow the game live on AS.com).

On Lugo Nobody wants to use the word, but everyone in the ‘albivermello’ environment knows that the game against the Aragonese team is the first final that is ahead of a Bell that they have become too dangerous. Six consecutive defeats have placed Lugo in the well, and, with the young Ruben Albés (35 years old) making his home debut on the Lugo bench, any possibility of salvation goes through win at Real Zaragoza. For this, the Vigo coach could repeat, with nuances, the line-up that fell in Ponferrada, with the exception of Alende as an improvised right back against the Baja from Campabadal by penalty. Herrera, Chris Ramos Y Barreiro they will fight for two places in the ‘albivermello’ attack. However, the main novelties will be on the bench, where they return Gerard Valentine and the ‘Puma’ Rodríguez, after two injuries that the team has noticed too much. So front door or infirmary in the Anxo Carro.

For his part, Real Zaragoza faces its umpteenth final by the permanence, a vitally relevant duel against a rival in free fall who accumulated fourteen games without winning. The Aragonese team maintains an advantage of four points over the border of descent and a triumph would mean a giant step in the agonizing race for salvation, but the statistics is not, precisely, with the Saragossa Juan Ignacio Martínez, who has not yet beaten a direct rival: four draws and two defeats.

JIM took Real Zaragoza in the past December 13th in a truly desperate situation and at four points of permanence, and his global numbers are the best endorsement to his performance on the bench, because the team is now fifteenth and in a partial classification with the Alicante coach he would be in the playoff score and one point from the direct promotion, but, six days from the end of the championship in the Second Division, he still need to add a minimum of six points to achieve permanence, and has ahead of matches against the Spanish, the The palms, the Majorca or the Leganes. So the direct duels against Lugo, who did win by the minimum in the first round when the Galician team doubled in score and was quite far from the fight for permanence, or Castellón seem fundamental.

Juan Ignacio Martinez He continues without being able to count on the Uruguayan due to injury Toro Fernandez And I could bet, at last, on Ivan Azon for the tip of your attack to the detriment of a Alex Alegria who has not responded to what was expected of him when he was booked into the winter market. A second novelty in the eleven could be the central Jair as French relay and to partner with Peybernes, given the area strength of Lugo. Nor can the entry of James Igbekeme to remove Narváez from the left wing and bring him closer to the area, as the Colombian has been claiming, which would mean the replacement for Adrián.