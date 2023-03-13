After quite some time of waiting, the Oscars are finally being held once again, a ceremony that rewards the best cinema worldwide and also Hollywood. This year promises to be quite worthwhile with excellent movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Everything Everywhere All at One, Aftersun, The Banshees of Inisherin and much more.
Here is the list with the winners of the night:
BEST FILM
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Elvis
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-The Fabelmans
-Tár
-Top Gun: Maverick
-Triangle of Sadness
-Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
-Austin Butler, Elvis
-Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Brendan Fraser, The Whale
-Paul Mescal, Aftersun
-Bill Nighy, Living
BEST ACTRESS
-Cate Blanchett, Tar
-Ana de Armas, Blonde
-Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
-Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
-Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
-Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Hong Chau, The Whale
-Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
-Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
-Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
-Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST DIRECTOR
-Todd Field, Tar
-Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
-Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-The Fabelmans
-Tár
-Triangle of Sadness
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
-Living room
-Top Gun: Maverick
-Women Talking
BEST ANIMATED FILM
-Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio- WINNER
-Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
-Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
-The Sea Beast
-Turning Network
BEST DOCUMENTARY
-All That Breathes
-All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
-Fire of Love
-A House Made of Splinters
-Navalny
BEST FOREIGN FILM
Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
-Argentina, Argentina, 1985
-Belgium, Close
-Poland, E.O.
-Ireland, The Quiet Girl
BEST EDITION
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Elvis
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Tár
-Top Gun: Maverick
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Bard, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
-Elvis
-Empire of Light
-Tár
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Babylon
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-The Fabelmans
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-Babylon
-Elvis
-The Fabelmans
BEST COSTUME
-Babylon
-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Elvis
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-The Batman
-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SOUND
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-The Batman
-Elvis
-Top Gun: Maverick
BEST MAKEUP
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-The Batman
-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Elvis
-The Whale
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
-“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman
-“Hold My Hand” by Top Gun: Maverick
-“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-“Naatu Naatu” by RRR
-“This Is a Life” by Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SHORT
-An Irish Goodbye
-Ivalu
-Le Pupil
-Night Ride
-The Red Suitcase
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
-The Elephant Whisperers
-Haulout
-How Do You Measure a Year?
-The Martha Mitchell Effect
-Stranger at the Gate
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
-The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
-The Flying Sailor
-Ice Merchants
-My Year of Dicks
-An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Editor’s note: Wow, it has been a good award ceremony, there were things that were already seen coming, but others that were not at all. In addition, it is always a pleasure when they put recognition on screen for those who are no longer with us.
