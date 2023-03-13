After quite some time of waiting, the Oscars are finally being held once again, a ceremony that rewards the best cinema worldwide and also Hollywood. This year promises to be quite worthwhile with excellent movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Everything Everywhere All at One, Aftersun, The Banshees of Inisherin and much more.

Here is the list with the winners of the night:

BEST FILM

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Elvis

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-The Fabelmans

-Tár

-Top Gun: Maverick

-Triangle of Sadness

-Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

-Austin Butler, Elvis

-Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Brendan Fraser, The Whale

-Paul Mescal, Aftersun

-Bill Nighy, Living

BEST ACTRESS

-Cate Blanchett, Tar

-Ana de Armas, Blonde

-Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

-Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

-Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

-Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Hong Chau, The Whale

-Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

-Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

-Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

-Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST DIRECTOR

-Todd Field, Tar

-Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

-Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-The Fabelmans

-Tár

-Triangle of Sadness

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

-Living room

-Top Gun: Maverick

-Women Talking

BEST ANIMATED FILM

-Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio- WINNER

-Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

-Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

-The Sea Beast

-Turning Network

BEST DOCUMENTARY

-All That Breathes

-All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

-Fire of Love

-A House Made of Splinters

-Navalny

BEST FOREIGN FILM

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

-Argentina, Argentina, 1985

-Belgium, Close

-Poland, E.O.

-Ireland, The Quiet Girl

BEST EDITION

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Elvis

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Tár

-Top Gun: Maverick

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Bard, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

-Elvis

-Empire of Light

-Tár

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Babylon

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-The Fabelmans

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-Babylon

-Elvis

-The Fabelmans

BEST COSTUME

-Babylon

-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Elvis

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-The Batman

-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SOUND

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-The Batman

-Elvis

-Top Gun: Maverick

BEST MAKEUP

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-The Batman

-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Elvis

-The Whale

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

-“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman

-“Hold My Hand” by Top Gun: Maverick

-“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-“Naatu Naatu” by RRR

-“This Is a Life” by Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SHORT

-An Irish Goodbye

-Ivalu

-Le Pupil

-Night Ride

-The Red Suitcase

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

-The Elephant Whisperers

-Haulout

-How Do You Measure a Year?

-The Martha Mitchell Effect

-Stranger at the Gate

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

-The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

-The Flying Sailor

-Ice Merchants

-My Year of Dicks

-An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Editor’s note: Wow, it has been a good award ceremony, there were things that were already seen coming, but others that were not at all. In addition, it is always a pleasure when they put recognition on screen for those who are no longer with us.