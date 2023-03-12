Everything at once everywhere, by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, leads the nominations for the 2023 Oscars with 11 nominations. The other films that have entered more categories have been Banshees of Inisherin, by Martin McDonagh, and No news at the front, Edward Berger, both with nine candidacies; and Elvis, of Baz Luhrmann, with eight. Below is the complete list of all nominations for the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, to be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12 and hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Best film

best direction

best Actor

Best actress

Best Supporting Actor

By Souls in pain of Inisherin Brian Tyree Henry By Causeway Judd Hirsch By The Fabelmans barry keoghan By Souls in pain of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan For Everything at once everywhere

Best Supporting Actress

best international film

Best Animated Feature Film

Best animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

Best Costume Design

best fictional short

An Irish Goodbye

ivalue

I pupiled him

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best makeup and hairstyling

best soundtrack

better sound

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

best photography

No news at the front

Bard

Elvis

Empire of Light

tar

Best Documentary Feature

all that breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

Fire of love

A house made of splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

best mount

Banshees by Inisherin

Elvis

Everything at once everywhere

tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best song

Applause in Tell It Like a Woman . Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

hold my hand in Top Gun: Maverick . Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

lift me up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson. Tems and Ryan Coogler Lyrics

Naatu Naatu in RRR . Music by MM Keeravaani. Chandrabose Lyrics

This is a Lifein All at once everywheres. Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

No news at the front

Avatar: The Water Sense

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

better visual effects

No news at the front

Avatar: The Water Sense

batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

