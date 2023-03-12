Everything at once everywhere, by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, leads the nominations for the 2023 Oscars with 11 nominations. The other films that have entered more categories have been Banshees of Inisherin, by Martin McDonagh, and No news at the front, Edward Berger, both with nine candidacies; and Elvis, of Baz Luhrmann, with eight. Below is the complete list of all nominations for the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, to be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12 and hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Best film
best direction
best Actor
Best actress
Best Supporting Actor
By Souls in pain of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry
By Causeway
Judd Hirsch
By The Fabelmans
barry keoghan
By Souls in pain of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan
For Everything at once everywhere
Best Supporting Actress
best international film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best animated short
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
Best Costume Design
best fictional short
- An Irish Goodbye
- ivalue
- I pupiled him
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best makeup and hairstyling
best soundtrack
better sound
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay
best photography
- No news at the front
- Bard
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- tar
Best Documentary Feature
- all that breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodshed
- Fire of love
- A house made of splinters
- Navalny
Best Documentary Short
- The Elephant Whisperers
- haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
best mount
- Banshees by Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything at once everywhere
- tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best song
- Applausein Tell It Like a Woman. Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
- hold my handin Top Gun: Maverick. Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- lift me upin Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson. Tems and Ryan Coogler Lyrics
- Naatu Naatuin RRR. Music by MM Keeravaani. Chandrabose Lyrics
- This is a Lifein All at once everywheres. Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Production Design
- No news at the front
- Avatar: The Water Sense
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
better visual effects
- No news at the front
- Avatar: The Water Sense
- batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
All the culture that goes with you awaits you here.
subscribe
babelia
The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin
RECEIVE IT
#Oscar #nominations
Leave a Reply