The one who earns, advances to the quarterfinals. Whoever loses is waiting to qualify for European competitions of the next course via Liga. There is no other. It is an whole or nothing. The tie would only extend the ‘agony’, first to the extension and, of … persist the tables, then to penalties. The fact that the first leg, a week ago at Benito Villamarín, ended with the draw (2-2) on the scoreboard, causes that there is no network and, as they say in some South American countries, it is a match of ‘Mata-Mata’. It is a true being or not in the league league what is played by the Real Betis before him Vitoria de Guimaraes tonight. And, without ambiguity, it can be said that it is the first final of the season for the Verdiblanco team. Yes, March 13.

The Pellegrini team was clarified the way in the continental competition avoiding Chelsea to the final hypothetical and only, if the logic was fulfilled and seeing the names and level of some teams, it would be crossed with the fiorentina until the possible semifinal. But that is still far away and the Portuguese Vitoria demonstrated in Heliopolis that it is a hard root bone. It was Betis better and deserved the victory in that first leg. In fact, the pupils of Manuel Pellegrini They put themselves twice ahead on the scoreboard, although the Lusos, the first time within two minutes and the second past five, managed to put the tables both times. That double advantage that would have been very important for the second game did not know how to manage the Bético squad, in which even the draw would have earned to pass to rooms.

Speaking of demonstrating, it is what Betis should do once and for all in Europe. To say that here is and that he really wants to fight for this competition. In history, the first Heliopolitan team accumulates a good number of participations in all European competitions that have existed and exist (except for that intertot that gave access to the UEFA Cup), but has never taken the definitive step to get any of them. It has been so, that the Heliopolitan club has only stepped on twice a quarter of a continental tournament throughout its already 117 years of life. They were in the extinct gather both, first in 1977 being eliminated by the dynamo of Moscow and, twenty years later, in 1997, falling to Chelsea. The two in the last twentieth century, so it is time and a good opportunity so that in 25 years of the 21st century Betis begins to get a name in Europe and a competition to know how to compete in this type of tournaments, something that the team and the club must continue to learn.

Gone is the irregular that the team has been in its walk this season in this competition. Surely the Betic fan agrees that Betis’s best game in the Conference League 24-25 was the disputed just one month ago in Belgian lands before the KAA GENT. A 0-3 cooked during the first half and executed in the second with which the Heliopolitan box took the step to dispute the current round. It is time for the team to seriously chest and win, again away from Benito Villamarín, to be able to advance to the rooms, where it would cross, almost certainly, with the Jagiellonia Polish.

Perhaps, although he speaks of the good moment that the Verdiblanco team passes, as it is another competition, the four consecutive victories that the Betic team has accumulated in LaLiga does not matter. But without a doubt, it is a reason for weight to show how trained the squad of the thirteen bars to win today in Guimaraes And advance in a competition in which there are many illusions, not only in the club but also in the fans, those who follow the television game and the 1,500 that will be in the stands of the Portuguese stadium.

Vitoria SC:

Varela; Heverton, Borevkovic, Villanueva, Mendes; Handel, Tiago Silva; Pacal, Saraiva, Santos; and Nelson Oliveira.

Varela; Heverton, Borevkovic, Villanueva, Mendes; Handel, Tiago Silva; Pacal, Saraiva, Santos; and Nelson Oliveira. Real Betis:

Fran Vieites; Aitor, Bartra, Diego Llorente, Perraud; Johnny Cardoso, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez; and Bakambu.

Fran Vieites; Aitor, Bartra, Diego Llorente, Perraud; Johnny Cardoso, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez; and Bakambu. Referee:

Serdar Gözübüyük (Netherlands).

Serdar Gözübüyük (Netherlands). Time, stadium and television:

21.00 (Spanish time). Dom Afonso Henriques stadium. Movistar Champions League.

In sports, it has for the game Manuel Pellegrini Johnny Cardoso’s important doubt. The footballer noticed a muscular discomfort in the first leg against the Portuguese team and, although he could start again against Las Palmas, he went against the Grancanario team when he had to ask for the change in the second part. The tests carried out to the American on Monday showed that ‘only’ suffers an overload, not an injury, although on Tuesday it was not exercised at the beginning with the rest of his teammates. Despite this, he entered the call and mounted on the plane with the rest of the expedition. In yesterday’s training, in Dom Afonso Henriques, the stage of the crash, the midfielder jumped to the grass, the session began without problems and was tested, key to knowing if he can play or not. Since it will be low due to accumulation of cards on Sunday in Leganés, it can be collected that if there is a game in which to force minimally it is this. In the rest of the team, Fran Vieites will return to the goal, Aitor to the right side, dog to the left flank and bartra to the defense axis. In the center of the Altimira field I would play with Fornals in the event that Cardoso could not be of the game, and on the attack front would only change the striker, being again Bakambu, scorer against Las Palmas, the occupant of the Verdiblanca avant -garde in Portugal.