The USA got out of the nuclear deal and Iran is no longer sticking to the agreements. US Secretary of State Blinken is now warning Tehran.

Washington/Cairo – The Iran has for years denied using its nuclear program to develop nuclear weapons. According to the regime, research in this regard serves purely peaceful purposes – but distrust of Iran in the West is growing. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has now spoken on his trip to the Middle East.

According to him, the US government does not rule out Iranian possession of nuclear weapons prevented by military means. In an interview on Sunday, Blinken told broadcaster Al-Arabiya that all options are on the table. When asked whether this also included a military option, the Foreign Minister did not want to rule it out. “All options are on the table,” he repeated. But Blinken also said that the preferred path was through diplomacy. Iran had the chance to return to the international nuclear deal, but turned it down. Already in the summer of 2022, US President Joe Biden an attack “as a last resort” cannot be ruled out either.

US threatens Iran: Trump pulled out of nuclear deal

Negotiations to revive the 2015 Vienna nuclear deal between Iran and the West have been stuck in an impasse for months. According to diplomats, Tehran blocked an agreement shortly before it was concluded. Also the brutal repression of the recent protests in Iran has shaken confidence in the negotiations. The EU condemned the actions of the Iranian security apparatus and imposed new, severe sanctions.

In 2018, the USA were initially under donald trump pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran – which is why Tehran no longer adhered to the restrictions agreed in the deal and denied IAEA inspectors access. Iran is currently enriching uranium to a purity of 60 percent. According to the IAEA, this is not significantly below the 90 percent required for nuclear weapons.

USA and Israel with large military exercise: Concerned about Iran

Just a few days ago they had USA completed a large-scale military exercise with Israel. According to media reports, it was the largest military exercise that Israel and the United States have ever held together. The background is growing concerns about Iran’s nuclear program. (ktho/dpa)