When you get to a circuit where there are not many precedents, the hackneyed phrase “except for the unforeseen” is even more evident. In the case of Miami, it was not the celebrities who populated the stands and the paddock, much more present than usual, but the new asphalt that they have laid.

It was seen from the first free. The nearby walls that were already present last year left some victims along the way as the rubber was implanted on the track. The work of the pilots and the need to be more focused than ever became more necessary than ever, as the times gradually dropped and, with it, the speeds reached. Numerous drivers demonstrated their skidding qualities, such as Alex Albon who brushed against the wall, and others had to see how his car was destroyed, in the case of Nico Hulkenberg.

In this sense, the result with which the first session ended, with the two Mercedes in front, and Charles Leclerc third ahead of the great favorite and only winner here, Max Verstappen, is partly understandable. Any similar result in qualifying this Saturday and especially in the race (where there is also less DRS to prevent it from being impossible to defend), will be pure chance. In this sense, the performance of the Aston Martin, which is benefited by the slightly higher than expected temperatures, can bring great joy to a Fernando Alonso who was once again one of the protagonists this Friday.

Brad Pitt, ‘new driver’ of Formula 1



In a Grand Prix like the one in Miami, Hollywood stars could not be missing. The presence of Vin Diesel, who is in full promotion of the closing (in theory) of the film franchise ‘Fast & Furious’, has already revolutionized the paddock due to the visits of the gigantic actor.

But it was not he who gave the most talk, but Brad Pitt. The legendary interpreter, winner of two Oscars and several times nominated for other statuettes, is in the middle of filming a film that will have Formula 1 as its center. In the production is Lewis Hamilton himself, who has never hidden his fondness for the mecca of cinema and who, in the future, could attract him more constantly. This rapprochement reaches such a point that both Hamilton and the Mercedes team themselves are going to lend Pitt a car to drive during the British Grand Prix.

At first it was rumored that he was going to drive a current Formula 1 car sharing the track for a lap of the race at Silverstone, which caused serious anger among many other drivers. It was the case of Colton Herta, who was very close to making the step from IndyCar to F1 but was unable to do so due to a bureaucratic issue. “In the end, Brad Pitt has the super license before me,” he ironized about it on Twitter.

However, it will not be so at all. Pitt will not drive a Formula 1, but an F2 versioned and retouched by Mercedes technicians and will not be sharing the track with the other members of the current grid. The man behind this new film is Joseph Kosinski, who closed 2022 as the most successful director of the year thanks to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.