We are just a few hours away from 2021 coming to an end, so it’s time to find out some of the news that awaits us next year. That is why Disney + has revealed all the content that will arrive on the platform in January, and you can find out here.

Films

– Antlers, Dark Creature, premiering January 5

– Eternals, premiering January 12

– Mike and Dave are looking for serious vibes, premieres January 7

– Brooklyn, premiering January 7

– My cousin Rachel, premiere on January 7

– Bohemian Rhapsody, premiering January 7

– Jojo Rabbit, premiering January 14

– It’s for your good, premiere on January 14

– Lucy in the sky, premiere on January 21

– Here and Now, premiere on January 21

– Losing the North, premiere on January 21

– Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), premiering on January 21

– Underwater, premiering on January 28

– Fantastic Mr. Fox, premiering on January 28

– The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, released on January 28

– Perfect Strangers, premiering January 28

Series

– Marvels Hit Monkey, premiering January 26

– Big Sky Season 2, premiere on January 5

– What we do in the shadows (S1, S2), premiere on January 5

– Men on a mission, released on January 5

– Elena de Ávalor Season 3, premiere on January 5

– The Lion Guard Season 3, premiering January 5

– Handy Manny (S1 – S3), released on January 5

– Akashinga, premiere on The Braves One, premiere on January 7

– Feud, Bette and Joan, premiere on January 12

– Under Suspicion (Season 1 and 2), premiere on January 12

– The Golden Girls (Seasons 1-7), released on January 12

– World Biggest Festival, Kumbh Mela premiere, January 14 premiere

– Queens, opening January 19

– Black-ish Season 7, premiering January 19

– Jeff Goldblum Season 2, premiering January 19

– A Man of Honor, premiere on January 19

– Liquid Bomb Plot. Nat Geo, premiere on January 21

– Insania, premiere on January 26

– Ravens Home * Season 3, premiering January 26

– Grown-ish Season 4, premiering January 26

– No Man Left Behind, premiere on January 26

Documentaries

– India from abobe Season 1, premiere on January 5

– Looked Up Abroad Season 5, premiering January 12

– The Real Queens of Hip-Hop, The women who changed the game, released on January 14

– Incredible Small World, released January 19

– Lawless Oceans Season 1, premiering January 19

– Gordon Ramnsey Uncharted Season 2, premiere on January 26

– WW2 Hell Under The Sea (Seasons 1, 2 and 3), premiere on January 26

– WW2 Greatest Raid Season 1, premiere on January 26

– The First Wave, premiering January 29

Editor’s note: Be that as it may, the truth is that Disney + has been delivering us very good content constantly. And it is that with properties such as Marvel and Star Wars under their charge, they have a lot of thread to pull from and surely that 2022 will remain that way.

Via: Disney