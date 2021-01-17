Margarita López is moved when contemplating the image of her daughter Yahaira, who died in 2011, and tries to do justice for the atrocities to which his murderers subjected him. With perennial courage, she gathers strength to return the remains of their relatives to many people through the collective “Looking for Bodies.”

“All of Mexico is one great mass grave. Wherever you walk you will walk on the bodies of the thousands and thousands of disappeared“, expressed López in an interview with Efe from the camp of relatives of the disappeared erected at the gates of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, in Mexico City.

Yahaira Bahena was kidnapped in 2011 for the sole fact of being from the state of Michoacán, in the west of the country, and having moved to southern Oaxaca, in addition to moving in a good car that his mother had given him.

Margarita López investigated on her own, without the help of the authorities or the police. (EFE)

Among several people, they took her from her house in Oaxaca, where she lived with her military husband, and they tortured and raped her for ten days in which they gave her neither water nor food to later behead her and bury her remains in the mountains.

“The general of the area told me to search by my own means and I focused on it: to look for my daughter and those responsible, placing blankets (canvases) asking if they wanted financial compensation or that I exchanged for her, but they only took the blankets from me, “he says.

Encounter with assassins

But López did not cease in his efforts and investigated until reaching several of those involvedAmong those he found, he said, municipal, state and federal authorities, as well as criminals from the Los Zetas cartel.

And with some of the criminals she came to find herself posing as a civil servant, to get to know in great detail what they had done to her daughter and where they had left her body.

“They told me how they had raped, harassed, tortured and finally executed her. They even imitated my daughter’s voice. He (one of the criminals) turned to smoke a marijuana cigarette when the other companions decapitated her and played with my daughter’s head. They gave him kisses on the lips and threw (threw) their heads from one side to the other to finally bury it, “he explains.

Margarita López got into drug groups to find out what had happened to her daughter. (EFE)

In addition to her inquiries, Margarita went on several hunger strikes in Mexico City and went to all the authorities she could to find her daughter.

It was then that received a call from the Army to tell him that they had found Yahaira’s body. He soon discovered that the authorities had unearthed the remains of the Oaxaca mountains and placed them in another grave closer to the city, he says, to present them to him and to stop investigating.

But she finally had her daughter with her, after six months receiving bodies that told her she belonged to Yahaira. And, once reunited, she turned all her grief into courage to help families find their children, grandchildren, cousins ​​or nephews.

In Mexico there are thousands of mass graves where criminals and drug traffickers throw their victims. (EFE)

“I’ve been a tracker mom for 10 years now, since my little girl disappeared, and I focus on the search for missing persons and recovery of bodies all over the country on my own, “he relates.

The work that nobody does

Along with many other relatives of the disappeared and volunteers, Margarita searches for bodies throughout Mexico, with pick and shovel and his own hands. He runs through hills, fields and mountains to come face to face with death in the worst of its expressions.

“We are already crazy … We are delighted when we see that that pit tested positive. Then when we see the grimace of pain, the coup de grace, that dismembered him, that they killed him in the most horrible way you can imagine, and one says ‘why so much fury?’ You get that anger, because we have even lost the notion of amazement, “he reveals with frustration.

But it is these collective sensations that make him unable to stop digging throughout the country, seeking justice and doing the work that, he reproaches, the authorities do not do, despite not being able to sleep at night, forgetting to eat and even to eat. drinking water.

“We are not afraid. We can’t stay home. In the last months we have been going to recover bodies that are going to be delivered this month and in which it enters, and they are bodies that we remove with our hands, we are doing their job. If we leave them to them, they will never do it, “he defends.

A heartbreaking satiety

Together with her companions, in 2020 she camped on several occasions in front of the Ministry of the Interior, in Mexico City, and now, again there she assures that they will not get up until there is no law to protect them and they are assigned a Transparent budget that guarantees you can keep looking.

“If we have to draw half a liter of blood each of the mothers, we will have to do it, because our blood is that of our children, spilled before the ineffectiveness of the authorities and all the presidents who have been passing. to allow more “, sentence.

Since Yahaira was assassinated almost 10 years ago, Margarita has seen three presidents pass: Felipe Calderón (2006-2012), Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) and now Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in whom they placed many hopes but, he assures, les has deeply disappointed by leaving victims without support and human rights defenders.

“In this six-year term, with this president and with these authorities it is clear to me that we are never going to achieve peace in our country. They don’t care, they are indolent because they believe that they will never pass it but here, in the whole country, no one is exempt from being disappeared or having a son executed, “Margarita ends.

EFE. By Inés Amarelo