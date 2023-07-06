Pedro Sánchez and Juan Lobato at the start of the PSOE campaign for the general elections on 23-J. Eduardo Parra (Europa Press)

There are more and more referents of all generations and sensibilities of the PSOE, from felipism to zapaterismo, rubalcabismo and even guerrism, who have decided to take a step forward and come out in defense of Pedro Sánchez. The manifestos in support of the president of the Government and socialist candidate follow one another. A new letter has just been put into circulation in Madrid led by Juan Barranco, the last mayor of the PSOE in the capital of Spain, and promoted by Juan Lobato, the general secretary of the Madrid federation, with whom Sánchez shared the start this Thursday of the Bell. The initiative follows the example of the one that historical figures of Andalusian socialism launched last week and to which eight ministers with Felipe González had joined until today. “Pedro, Madrid is with you!” Lobato emphasized.

In the case of the document propelled in Madrid, which has the motto The oldest socialism in Madrid, with Pedro Sánchez and the PSOE, For the moment, 150 supporters have joined, among which ministers from the González governments stand out, such as Joaquín Almunia (who was also Secretary General of the PSOE between 1997 and 2000), Javier Moscoso, Enrique Barón, José María Maravall, Ángeles Amador, Juan Manuel Eguiagaray, Julián García and Matilde Fernández (war candidate to lead the PSOE in the process in which José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero was elected in 2000) and ministers during the stage of Sánchez’s predecessor in La Moncloa such as Magdalena Álvarez and Miguel Sebastián. Also close ranks with Sánchez are highly symbolic high-ranking officials such as Francisco Javier Ledesma, Luis Alejandro Cendrero, Manuel de la Rocha and Eduardo Mangada, who were advisers to the Community of Madrid during the presidency of Joaquín Leguina, who was expelled from the PSOE in December for his I support Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Other notable names of the Madrid federation, beyond deputy councilors and general directors of the Leguina stage, are those of Jaime Lissavetzky, former general secretary of the PSOE in Madrid and closely linked to Rubalcaba, or the former ombudsman Francisco Fernandez Marugán.

“Based on our experience and loyalty to the PSOE, which implies an unequivocal loyalty to Spain, the idea of ​​Europe and Human Rights, we appeal to the responsibility of citizens so that they once again grant their trust to the most senior political acronyms of our country. Today, that experience and that loyalty continue to be represented, on behalf of the Socialist Party, by its Secretary General and candidate for the Presidency of the Government, Pedro Sánchez”, share the signatories in the manifesto that EL PAÍS advances and in which they claim their status as “PSOE Madrid militants for decades with different organic and institutional responsibilities in the various administrations, local, regional or national.” “Those origins and this task in which we feel part of fills us with socialist pride, even more so when we show that the greatest advances in Spain have been carried out, in the last 40 years, under the governments of Felipe González, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Pedro Sánchez”. And they abound, in what is interpreted as a response to the criticism or silence of some socialist leaders towards Sánchez: “In the PSOE, pluralism, debate and critical awareness have historically prevailed against the characteristic monolithic hierarchy of the right, almost always empty of content. For this reason, we have always known how to combine and balance utopia and pragmatism without despising anyone”.

“A confused PP”

All agree that democracy “is in no way consolidated in the world, given the instability encouraged by the new far-right airs, which are already beginning to take root in our country in municipal and regional governments at the hands of a disoriented PP”, they remark in relation to the regional government pacts of the party of Alberto Núñez Feijóo with Vox in the Valencian Community and Extremadura and in 140 municipalities, including cities such as Valladolid, Toledo, Elche, Ciudad Real and Burgos.

The authors of the manifesto warn that “repealing sanchismo by the PP-Vox conjunction means, as we are already verifying, civically going back on rights won since the Transition in 1977.” “This repeal would mean erasing agreements and consensual laws with a stroke of the pen such as the Labor Reform -although now the PP says that it is ‘substantially good’, contradicting itself once again-, the law on euthanasia, the Law of Democratic Memory, the advances in rights of women, the revaluation of pensions in accordance with inflation, the increase in the minimum wage, the control of the price of gas and electricity, with the disputed ‘Iberian exception’, and many other economic and social decisions”, they continue.

The manifesto states that “the right-wing, beyond their permanent contradictions, insist, through their media power, on repealing the great social, civil and economic achievements of recent years, which they qualify as ‘sanchismo’. “However, Spain, with a socialist president at the helm, has been able to resolve very difficult moments, with results that will be valued positively by history: a pandemic, the eruption of the La Palma volcano or the invasion of Ukraine by Putin with the economic consequences that it has entailed”, they rebut, highlighting the management that the coalition government has carried out in an unprecedented legislature.

“Repealing sanchismo”, adds the manifesto, would also imply “returning to the instability of the last PP government in a fundamental issue like Catalonia”. “A substantial key to this period has been the stability, social peace and security felt by the majority of the citizens in that part of Spain,” he emphasizes, referring to how the crisis of the processwhich reached its peak with the secessionist challenge of 2017.

The old guard of the PSOE in Madrid, with very important links with the Executives of González and Zapatero, in turn highlights how the region, where the right has governed since 1995, “has been a laboratory of attitudes that erode the democratic system.” “In Madrid we have known for many years what the ruthless attack by the right wing is against socialist candidacies, and even, with the serious anti-democratic attitude that support for the tamayazo, arriving at the non-acceptance of an adverse electoral result for the right that had given the regional presidency to our party, 20 years ago now”, warns about the political scandal that prevented the inauguration of Rafael Simancas as president of Madrid in 2003 and it provoked the electoral repetition in which Esperanza Aguirre prevailed. “These forms are being exported to the rest of Spain and we see, not without civic concern, how these days the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the policies he represents, are also ruthlessly attacked”, conclude the socialist manifesto in its call to vote to avoid the “known spurious priorities represented by PP and Vox”.