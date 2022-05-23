The first time that Giulio Ciccone came into the world it was almost Christmas, Berlusconi was about to go to trial, the American president (Bill Clinton) had obtained a ceasefire in the war in Europe (that of Bosnia) and the sports news opened with Alberto Tomb that celebrated its twenty-eight years triumphing in Lech, Austria, and with Ivan Lendl who left tennis at thirty-six. That 20 December of ’94 Giulio’s father was employed in the Abruzzo Region, his mother worked at the elementary school.