The 27 year old of Trek Segafredo, winner of the 15th stage, wanted to be a truck driver as a child, now he spends his time with Lego. The constant is the love for the bicycle and the desire to always get up again, towards a new goal
The first time that Giulio Ciccone came into the world it was almost Christmas, Berlusconi was about to go to trial, the American president (Bill Clinton) had obtained a ceasefire in the war in Europe (that of Bosnia) and the sports news opened with Alberto Tomb that celebrated its twenty-eight years triumphing in Lech, Austria, and with Ivan Lendl who left tennis at thirty-six. That 20 December of ’94 Giulio’s father was employed in the Abruzzo Region, his mother worked at the elementary school.
