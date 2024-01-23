After a complicated 2023 for the film industry, we are in the final stretch of the awards season. In this way, today the list of all the nominees for the 96th Oscar Ceremony has been shared, where Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon They are positioned to be the big winners tonight.

On this occasion, Oppenheimer dominates the list with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11, and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. Notably, Greta Gerwig, the director of Barbie, was not considered for an Oscar in the Best Director category, although her film could win up to eight awards that night. You can check out all the nominees below:

Best film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Teacher

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Address

Justine Triet Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer The Zone of Interest

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – Teacher

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright— American Fiction

Best Leading Actress

Annette Bening— Nyad

Lily Gladstone Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan Teacher

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown— American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling Barbie

Mark Ruffalo Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt— Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks— The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster— Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph— The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fictionwritten by Cord Jefferson

Barbiewritten by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimerwritten by Christopher Nolan

Poor Thingswritten by Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interestwritten by Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fallwritten by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdoverswritten by David Hemingson

Teacherwritten by Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

May December, written by Samy Burch; story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

Past Liveswritten by Celine Song

Best Cinematography

Count –Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Teacher – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Best Original Song

The Fire Within of Flamin' Hot – Diane Warren

I'm Just Ken of Barbie – Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

It Never Went Away of American Symphony – Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) of Killers of the Flower Moon –Scott George

What Was I Made For? of Barbie – Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best Costume

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

Napoleon – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer –Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things –Holly Waddington

Best Audio

The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Teacher – Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One –Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

The Zone of Interest –Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Best Original Soundtrack

American Fiction –Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Best Short

The After – Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig –Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko –Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best Documentary

Bobi Wine: The People's President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best Short Documentary

The ABCs of Book Banning –Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock –John

Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop –Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó –Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best International Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Elementary –Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Best Makeup and Hairstyle

Golda –Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Teacher – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel

Poor Things –Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the Snow – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Best Production Design

Barbie –Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon – Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

Napoleon –Arthur Max and Elli Griff

Oppenheimer –Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman

Poor Things – James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers –Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon –Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer –Jennifer Lame

Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best Visual Effects

The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon –Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

These are all the nominees for the next Oscar award. We remind you that This ceremony will take place on March 10, 2024, and, as always, you can meet all the winners here at Atomix.

Editor's Note:

This will be a very interesting ceremony. The grand prize for Best Film of the Year is between Oppenheimer and Poor Thingsand I would like Yorgos Lanthimos' work to be the big winner tonight, although I wouldn't be surprised if Nolan's film ends up with the award in his hands.

Via: Variety