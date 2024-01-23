After a complicated 2023 for the film industry, we are in the final stretch of the awards season. In this way, today the list of all the nominees for the 96th Oscar Ceremony has been shared, where Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon They are positioned to be the big winners tonight.
On this occasion, Oppenheimer dominates the list with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11, and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. Notably, Greta Gerwig, the director of Barbie, was not considered for an Oscar in the Best Director category, although her film could win up to eight awards that night. You can check out all the nominees below:
Best film
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Teacher
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Address
- Justine Triet Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer The Zone of Interest
Best Leading Actor
- Bradley Cooper – Teacher
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright— American Fiction
Best Leading Actress
- Annette Bening— Nyad
- Lily Gladstone Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan Teacher
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown— American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt— Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks— The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster— Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph— The Holdovers
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fictionwritten by Cord Jefferson
- Barbiewritten by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimerwritten by Christopher Nolan
- Poor Thingswritten by Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interestwritten by Jonathan Glazer
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fallwritten by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
- The Holdoverswritten by David Hemingson
- Teacherwritten by Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
- May December, written by Samy Burch; story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik
- Past Liveswritten by Celine Song
Best Cinematography
- Count –Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
- Teacher – Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
- Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
Best Original Song
- The Fire Within of Flamin' Hot – Diane Warren
- I'm Just Ken of Barbie – Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- It Never Went Away of American Symphony – Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) of Killers of the Flower Moon –Scott George
- What Was I Made For? of Barbie – Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best Costume
- Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
- Napoleon – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer –Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things –Holly Waddington
Best Audio
- The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- Teacher – Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One –Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell
- The Zone of Interest –Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Best Original Soundtrack
- American Fiction –Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix
Best Short
- The After – Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
- Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
- Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Best Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig –Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
- Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko –Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Best Documentary
- Bobi Wine: The People's President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
- To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
- 20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Best Short Documentary
- The ABCs of Book Banning –Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock –John
- Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- The Last Repair Shop –Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó –Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Best International Film
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Animated Film
- The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
- Elementary –Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
- Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
- Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Best Makeup and Hairstyle
- Golda –Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Teacher – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel
- Poor Things –Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
- Society of the Snow – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Best Production Design
- Barbie –Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
- Napoleon –Arthur Max and Elli Griff
- Oppenheimer –Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things – James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek
Best Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal
- The Holdovers –Kevin Tent
- Killers of the Flower Moon –Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenheimer –Jennifer Lame
- Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
- Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
- Napoleon –Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
These are all the nominees for the next Oscar award. We remind you that This ceremony will take place on March 10, 2024, and, as always, you can meet all the winners here at Atomix. On related topics, these are the DC characters that will enter the public domain. Likewise, they filter an important detail of Deadpool 3
Editor's Note:
This will be a very interesting ceremony. The grand prize for Best Film of the Year is between Oppenheimer and Poor Thingsand I would like Yorgos Lanthimos' work to be the big winner tonight, although I wouldn't be surprised if Nolan's film ends up with the award in his hands.
Via: Variety
