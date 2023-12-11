With the end of 2023 approaching, the time has come to look back and review everything we saw in the last 12 months. In this way, all the nominees for the next edition of Golden Globeswhere Not only will we see more competitors per prize, but two new categories have been added.

To start, the selection of participants per category has increased from five to six. Along with this, two more competitions have been added. To start, we have Best Television Comedian, which will be awarded to the most acclaimed stand-up event in recent months. For its part, and controversially, it joins Cinematographic and Box Office Achievement, which will reward Hollywood blockbusters, and has already attracted attention when compared to the awards for Moment of Joy and Fan Favorite that we saw in the last edition of the Oscars.

The next edition of The Golden Globes will take place next January 7 at 5:00 PM (Pacific Time), or 7:00 PM (Mexico City Time). In addition to being broadcast on television, they can also be streamed on Paramount+. Without further ado, these are the nominees for this ceremony.

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

-1923

-The Crown

-The Diplomat

-The Last of Us

-The Morning Show

-Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Drama

-Abbott Elementary

-Barry

-The Bear

-Jury Duty

-Only Murders in the Building

-Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries or Television Movie

-All the Light We Cannot See

-Beef

-Daisy Jones & The Six

-Fargo

-Fellow Travelers

-Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

-Brian Cox, Succession

-Kiernan Culkin, Succession

-Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

-Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

-Jeremy Strong, Succession

-Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

-Helen Mirren, 1923

-Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

-Keri Russell, The Diplomat

-Sarah Snook, Succession

-Imelda Staunton, The Crown

-Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

-Bill Hader, Barry

-Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

-Jason Segel, Shrinking

-Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

-Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

-Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

-Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

-Elle Fanning, The Great

-Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

-Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

-Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy-Musical or Drama Series

-Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

-Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

-James Marsden, Jury Duty

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

-Alan Ruck, Succession

-Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy-Musical or Drama Series

-Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

-Abby Elliott, The Bear

-Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets

-J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

-Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

-Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or Television Movie

-Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

-Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

-Jon Hamm, fargo

-Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

-David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

-Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or Television Movie

-Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

-Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

-Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

-Juno Temple, fargo

-Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

-Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance for a Stand-up Comedy on Television

-Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

-Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

-Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

-Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

-Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

-Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

FILMS

Best Film – Drama

-Anatomy of a Fall

-Killers of the Flower Moon

-Teacher

-Oppenheimer

-Past Lives

-The Zone of Interest

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

-Air

-American Fiction

-Barbie

-The Holdovers

-May December

-Poor Things

Best Director – Film

-Bradley Cooper, Teacher

-Greta Gerwig, Barbie

-Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

-Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

-Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

-Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Film

–BarbieGreta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

–Poor ThingsTony McNamara

-Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

–Killers of the Flower MoonEric Roth and Martin Scorsese

–Past LivesCeline Song

–Anatomy of a FallJustine Triet and Arthur Harari

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Bradley Cooper, Teacher

-Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

-Colman Domingo, Rustin

-Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

-Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

-Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Annette Bening, Nyad

-Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

-Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

-Greta Lee, Past Lives

-Carey Mulligan, Teacher

-Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

-Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

-Matt Damon, air

-Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

-Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

-Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

-Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

-Natalie Portman, May December

-Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

-Margot Robbie, Barbie

-Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

-Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

-Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

-Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

-Ryan Gosling, Barbie

-Charles Melton, May December

-Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

-Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

-Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

-Jodie Foster, Nyad

-Julianne Moore, May December

-Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

-Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Film – International

-Anatomy of a Fall

-Fallen Leaves

-Io Capitano

-Past Lives

-Society of the Snow

-The Zone of Interest

Best Original Music – Film

-Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

-Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

-Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron

-Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

-Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

-Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song – Movie

-“Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me

-“Dance the Night” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin, Barbie

-“I'm Just Ken” by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

-“peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros. Movie

-“Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz, Rustin

-“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Barbie

Best Film – Animated

-The Boy and The Heron

-Elementary

-Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

-The Super Mario Bros. Movie

-Suzume

-Wish

Cinematic and box office achievement in one movie

-Barbie

-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

-John Wick: Chapter 4

-Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

-Oppenheimer

-Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

-The Super Mario Bros. Movie

-Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Remember, The next edition of the Golden Globes will take place on January 7, 2024. On related topics, Killers of the Flower Moon It is now available on streaming services. Likewise, the pre-sale of The Boy and the Heron It is now available.

Editor's Note:

2023 was a good year for cinema. Not as bombastic as on previous occasions, but one that was worth it. From the list, the film that I have not seen and I can't wait for it to arrive in Mexico is Poor Thingswhich will surely have multiple awards at this ceremony.

