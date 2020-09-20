Tomorrow, Sunday, September 20, the Emmy Awards 2020. In the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, the United States Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has decided to go ahead with the ceremony, although security measures will have to be taken for this. The comedian and presenter Jimmy Kimmel will be in charge of conducting the gala, which will be broadcast in the United States by the ABC network (in Spain it can be seen on Movistar +). The creative and artistic awards, with around 80 categories, will be awarded a week before the main ones, and this year they will be announced in a virtual gala. Watchmen (26 applications), The wonderful Mrs. Maisel (twenty), Succession (18) and Ozark (18) are the series that have accumulated the most nominations.

Drama series

Comedy series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to me (Netflix)

The Good Place (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky method (Netflix)

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What we do in the shadows (FX)

Miniseries

TV movie

Lead actor in drama

Jason bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy porter (Pose)

Jeremy strong (Succession)

Leading Actress in Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Drama Supporting Actor

Nicholas braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Matthew macfadyen (Succession)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Jeffrey Wrigh (Westworld)

Drama Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Laura dern (Big Little Lies)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Fiona shaw (Killing Eve)

Sarah snook (Succession)

Meryl streep (Big Little Lies)

Samira wiley (The maid’s tale)

Comedy Lead Actor

Comedy Lead Actress

Christina applegate (Dead to me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa rae (Insecure)

Tracy ellis ross (black-ish)

Comedy Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky method)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine Nine)

Sterling K. Brown (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Daniel levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Tony shalhoub (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan thompson (Saturday night Live)

Comedy supporting actress

Alex Borstein (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Betty gilpin (GLOW)

Marin hinkle (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Kate mckinnon (Saturday night Live)

Annie murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Cecily Strong (Saturday night Live)

Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Leading actress in a miniseries or television movie

Cate blanchett (Mrs America)

Shira haas (Unorthodox)

Regina king (Watchmen)

Octavia spencer (Madam CJ Walker: A Self Made Woman)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Supporting actor in a television movie or miniseries

Yahya Abdul-Mateen I (Watchmen)

Jovan adepo (Watchmen)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Dylan mcdermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television