In the Euro 2024the different countries will wear new and striking uniforms, and Nike will be one of the most prominent manufacturers in this competition.
The iconic sportswear brand has been tasked with making sure England, France and Portugal, among others, look stylish at this summer's tournament and the jerseys released have looked pretty stylish so far.
Here are all the models released by Nike for Euro 2024 so far.
Turkey, which is usually the hidden one, will try to go unnoticed in Germany after its disastrous campaign in Euro 2020.
There's nothing major to highlight here, apart from the centralization of the Nike logo on Turkey's away jersey.
This is what Luka Modric will wear in what will surely be the 38-year-old's last major tournament.
Croatia is synonymous with the checkered jersey, and Nike has attempted to satisfy the nation with its two designs. However, the home shirts look a bit strange with their huge red and white checks, considering the back is completely white.
On the contrary, the blue away kit is the real Croatia: diamond-shaped checks in blue tones contrast with touches of red dominate.
The Dutch rarely disappoint aesthetically. Their Euro '88 look is one of the best football shirts of all time.
At Euro 2024, the Netherlands will once again sport a striking orange strip drenched in wonderful simplicity, while the away kit, which could draw comparisons to TFL bus seats, improves upon inspiration.
This is not a simple imitation of the 2014 World Cup. The blocking that predominates throughout the kit is said to be influenced by a 20th century art movement known in the Netherlands as De Stijl. This minimalist movement gave life to rather mundane forms.
France has opted for retro, and that will not leave anyone indifferent.
Their kits for Euro 2024, inspired by the 80s, undoubtedly stand out for their monstrous crests, the realistic blue of the home shirt and the pinstripes on the away one.
Why are there stripes on the pants too? I'm sure they look magnificent from a comfortable distance.
Nike has had a hard time getting a vintage jersey for the Three Lions, but this one could be memorable – as long as Gareth Southgate's men don't crash in Germany.
Some have maligned the color of the away kit, which is unlike anything England have ever worn, but those criticisms are harsh. It's a great kit.
As for the home, Nike has done a great job of elevating what can be a mundane jersey with subtle touches on the collar and sleeves without going over the top.
These could be the last Portugal kits in which we see Cristiano Ronaldo.
There's not much to complain about the home jersey, which is basically redder than the last few iterations, while the away one is very Portuguese.
Nike has taken inspiration from historic tile patterns, which have been prominent in Portuguese architecture for centuries, to create a washed white and baby blue design.
