There's nothing major to highlight here, apart from the centralization of the Nike logo on Turkey's away jersey.

Luka Modrić's new Croatia's Home & Away Kits for Euro 2024. pic.twitter.com/ochNeupeDm — (@_MadridTimes) March 18, 2024

Croatia is synonymous with the checkered jersey, and Nike has attempted to satisfy the nation with its two designs. However, the home shirts look a bit strange with their huge red and white checks, considering the back is completely white.

On the contrary, the blue away kit is the real Croatia: diamond-shaped checks in blue tones contrast with touches of red dominate.

🇳🇱 Leaked Nike Netherlands Euro 2024 Kits pic.twitter.com/gfWMyXrzHA — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) February 29, 2024

At Euro 2024, the Netherlands will once again sport a striking orange strip drenched in wonderful simplicity, while the away kit, which could draw comparisons to TFL bus seats, improves upon inspiration.

This is not a simple imitation of the 2014 World Cup. The blocking that predominates throughout the kit is said to be influenced by a 20th century art movement known in the Netherlands as De Stijl. This minimalist movement gave life to rather mundane forms.

📸🇫🇷 Official: France's Home & Away Kits for Euro 2024. pic.twitter.com/iIC2cT8MT1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 18, 2024

Their kits for Euro 2024, inspired by the 80s, undoubtedly stand out for their monstrous crests, the realistic blue of the home shirt and the pinstripes on the away one.

Why are there stripes on the pants too? I'm sure they look magnificent from a comfortable distance.

England have released their kits for Euro 2024 pic.twitter.com/Mkc0TSp2uz — LiveScore (@livescore) March 18, 2024

Some have maligned the color of the away kit, which is unlike anything England have ever worn, but those criticisms are harsh. It's a great kit.

As for the home, Nike has done a great job of elevating what can be a mundane jersey with subtle touches on the collar and sleeves without going over the top.

🚨 Portugal's Kits for Euro 2024 have been officially announced. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/VnuPiuA3jR — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 18, 2024

There's not much to complain about the home jersey, which is basically redder than the last few iterations, while the away one is very Portuguese.

Nike has taken inspiration from historic tile patterns, which have been prominent in Portuguese architecture for centuries, to create a washed white and baby blue design.