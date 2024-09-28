Home page policy

All news about the 2024 Austrian election in the live ticker: Sunday will show whether the FPÖ victory over the ÖVP predicted by surveys will come true.

Vienna – The FPÖ has a clear goal in mind before the 2024 Austrian elections on Sunday (September 29th): victory over the previously ruling ÖVP. In polls for the National Council election in Austria, the party of chairman Herbert Kickl is in the lead, although the tide has partly turned after the flood disaster in Austria.

Austria chooses on Sunday a new parliament

Nevertheless, the FPÖ hopes that after the Austrian election on Sunday there is no way around it and that it will be involved in a government coalition. The results on election evening will quickly show which coalitions are conceivable after the election in Austria. In any case, the ÖVP does not completely rule out a coalition with the FPÖ – but only without the highly controversial party leader Herbert Kickl.

ÖVP and FPÖ argue before the Austrian election

ÖVP boss Karl Nehammer justifies this, among other things, with conspiracy theories that Kickl spread in Austria before the election. Kickl stands out even within the FPÖ because of his radical positions, and he is also close to the Russian president Vladimir Putin said. The FPÖ as a whole has also become increasingly radical since the Corona pandemic and has adopted some of the positions of the right-wing extremists, for example the calls for “remigration”.

First Forecasts to Austria election on Sunday

The forecasts and projections will show on Sunday in the 2024 Austrian election whether Kickl and the FPÖ such radical tendencies will ultimately harm or even benefit. The polling stations in Austria open at 6 a.m. in some places on Sunday and close at 5 p.m. at the latest, although in many communities earlier.

First forecasts expected after the National Council election

The Interior Ministry published the first projections for the Austrian election at 5 p.m. It is based on ballots counted in polling stations that closed before 5 p.m. As the evening progresses, the projections become more and more precise. Official results for the Austrian election will probably only be available quite late on election evening.

Austria election with probably just a little Result

The 183 members of the Austrian Parliament will be elected in Austria on Sunday. All Austrians aged 16 and over are eligible to vote and can choose between twelve competing parties. A total of around 6.3 million Austrians are called to vote. So far, Austria has been governed by a coalition of the ÖVP and the Greens, with Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) as Chancellor.

Current polls before the election in Austria

FPÖ 27.2 ÖVP 24.6 SPÖ 20.6 Neos 9.8 Greens 8.4 Beer 3.8 KPÖ 3.0

The election campaign in Austria was dominated by the debate about migration and internal security. This probably benefited the FPÖ in the run-up to the parliamentary election: according to surveys, it could become the strongest force in the National Council for the first time.

Severe floods triggered a state of emergency in Austria a few weeks before the election, and television duels and election campaign events had to be canceled in some cases. It remains to be seen whether the flood will also influence the result of the Austrian election on Sunday. The latest polls for the Austrian election showed that the FPÖ’s lead over the ÖVP was shrinking. (smu)