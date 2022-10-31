With November just a few hours away, the time has come to find out everything that will come to Netflix next month. This time it will not only be released Hurray Mexico!the next film by Luis Estrada, but series like The Cuphead Show Y The Crown They are back with new seasons.

Series:

-Young Highnesses: Season 2 – November 1

-Blockbuster – November 3

-The Fabulous Life – November 4

-Manifest: Season 4 – November 4

-The Secret of the Greco family – November 4

-The Crown: Season 5 – November 9

-Zac Efron: Down to Earth – Season 2: Australia – November 11

-Somebody’s Lying: Season 2 – November 16

-Riverdale: Season 6 – November 16

-1899 – November 17

-Dead to Me: Season 3 – November 17

-Elite: Season 6 – November 18

-Somebody – November 18

-Merlina – November 23

How much does blood weigh? – November 25

Films:

-Mr. Bean’s Vacation – November 1

-Miami Vice – November 1

-Enola Holmes November 2 – 4

-The Claus Family 2 – November 8

-A football movie… and mutants – November 9

-Christmas hit – November 10

-Daddy’s Dragon – November 11

-Hurray Mexico! – Nov. 16

-The Prodigy – November 16

-Christmas with you – November 17

-The Land of Dreams – November 18

-The Wow – November 23

-The swimmers – November 23

-Christmas on the farm – November 23

-Noel’s diary – November 24

-A Man of Action – November 30

-A Prince in New York – November 30

Documentaries:

-The Ins and Outs of FIFA – November 9

-The capture of the murderous nurse – November 11

-Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would – November 22

-The Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border – November 23

-Blood, sex and royalty – November 23

-Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich – November 25

-Take Your Pills: Xanax – November 30

Children’s series and anime:

-Coming to you – November 1

-Coming to you 2 – 1 November

-Prince of Dragons: Season 4 – November 3

-APPEARANCES – November 4

-Minions and their friends: Volume 2 – November 8

-Teletubbies – November 14

-Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp – Mysterious Adventure – November 15

-The Cuphead Show!: Season 3 – November 18

-The StoryBots Respond – November 21

-My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 3 – November 21

-Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of the Mountain Lookout

Via: Netflix