Despite not having any major releases, February looks to be quite an interesting month for all users of Netflix. On this occasion, movies like little womenand animates like Monster will be added to the growing catalog of this platform.

In this way, we present you all the Netflix releases in Mexico for February 2023:

Series:

-Freeridge (2/2/2023)

-You: Season 4 (9/2/2023)

-Love Battle (2/10/2023)

-All the times we fell in love (2/14/2023)

-The law of Lidia Poët (2/15/2023)

-Red Rose (2/15/2023)

-The Upshaw Family: Part 3 (2/16/2023)

-Palermo Division (2/17/2023)

-Triad (2/22/2023)

-The Walking Dead: Season 11 (2/22/2023)

-Outer Banks: Season 3 (2/23/2023)

Films:

-Infested (3/2/2023)

-Free Spirit (3/2/2023)

-Your house or mine (10/2/2023)

-A girl in trouble (10/2/2023)

-Everywhere (2/14/2023)

-We have a ghost (2/24/2023)

-Little Women (2/25/2023)

-Bad Boys forever (2/25/2023)

Documentaries and specials:

-Gunther, the millionaire dog: Miniseries (1/2/2023)

-The Murdaughs: Death and scandal in South Carolina (2/22/2023)

-Formula 1: Drive to survive – Season 5 (2/24/2023

Children’s series and movies:

-My dad the intergalactic hunter (9/2/2023)

-Thomas & Friends: Full Steam Trains – Season 2 (2/16/2023)

-The Adventures of Captain Underpants: The Movie (2/16/2023)

-That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 (2/23/2023)

-Weirdos: Season 2 (2/24/2023)

Anime:

-Detective Conan: Hanzawa the Guilty (1/2/2023)

-Fighting Spirit (1/2/2023)

-Monster: Season 1 (1/2/2023)

-Make My Day (2/2/2023)

-Vinland Saga: Season 2 (7/2/2023)

-Aggretsuko: Season 5 (2/16/2023)

Via: Netflix