All the nearest flights from the capital’s airport “Nursultan Nazarbayev” to Almaty have been canceled. On Thursday, January 6, the correspondent reports. TASS.

It is clarified that there are several armored personnel carriers near the Nur-Sultan airport, and military personnel in full gear are on duty around. The guards do not let those seeing off into the departure hall, a queue has accumulated there. Only passengers of the nearest flights can pass.

People planning to fly to Alma-Ata are also not allowed into the departure hall. Airport guards tell passengers they don’t know how to get to this city.

On Thursday morning, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported that the soldiers on armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles “took in the ring” the marauding participants in the riots in the center of Alta-Ata. There are about 50 pieces of equipment there. They surrounded the square around the perimeter. In the center of the square there are about 200 instigators of the riots. They opened fire on the security forces, and an intense firefight began.

Throughout the night, riots did not subside in the city. Thus, radical protesters armed themselves and began to loot, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks.

On January 6, the CSTO Collective Security Council decided to send collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan in connection with the appeal of President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

Tokayev called the organizers of the pogroms terrorist gangs.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Residents of cities dissatisfied with the rise in the cost of liquefied gas to rallies. Fuel has risen in price from 60 tenge (10 rubles) to 120 (20 rubles per liter). The authorities set up a government commission and promised to cut prices. The government of Kazakhstan has resigned.