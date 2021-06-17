All my husband’s secrets: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Thursday 17 June 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, All the secrets of my husband will be broadcast, a 2020 thriller film directed by Troy Scott. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Karen Croft (Sarah Butler) is haunted by a nightmare that haunts her, even during the day, in which she is convinced that she has killed a young woman, ignoring, however, the cause. Her husband, a well-known psychiatrist who frequently uses hypnosis among his therapeutic techniques, offers to help her. But instead of improving the situation gets worse and worse, until the woman finds herself, without remembering how, on the edge of a dam in an apparently suicidal attitude. However, she is rescued and rescued by a passing doctor and from that moment things begin to take on a completely unexpected and extremely tragic turn. Accused of actually killing a girl, a charge supported by irrefutable evidence offered by her husband, Karen manages to escape. Desperate to prove his innocence, he will discover a bitter truth …

All my husband’s secrets: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of All My Husband’s Secrets, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Streaming and tv

Where to see All my husband’s secrets on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 17, 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.