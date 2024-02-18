The club Cultural Lima, in Chorrillos, It was the headquarters of 'All Music Fest 2', the event that brought together more than 10 international artists, great exponents of good salsa, merengue and reggaetón. The complete rumba was guaranteed from start to finish.

This festival, in its second edition, was a complete success. Lovers of good music completely filled the venue. From very early on, people got up to dance until the last consequences.

Tito Nieves

The maestro opened the concert Tito Nieves, who, accompanied by a musical framework of Peruvian members, was grateful for the reception that the country always gives him and, without further ado, made the attendees dance.

The 'Pavarotti de la Salsa' did not hold back anything and sang the most requested songs, such as 'Fabricando fantasias', 'Señora ley', 'El amor más bonito', among other songs that made everyone vibrate. This made it very clear that the sauce of yesteryear is still valid.

Tito Nieves thanked Peru for the warm welcome. Photo: Miguel Calderón/La República

Elvis Crespo

The meringue was present with Elvis Crespo. He wasted all his energy on the stage and infected the audience with his rhythm. He was forbidden to stay in his seat and not move his body as he should.

The 'King of Merengue' delighted with his new songs, but, yes, there was no shortage of songs like 'Suavemente', 'Píntame', 'Tu Smile' and more. As soon as they sounded, people were excited and rejoicing.

To the surprise of many, demonstrating that he also knows the genres of the moment, he was not far behind and called his compatriots, the reggaeton artists Ángel and Khriz, to the stage to sing 'Me enamoré' together.

Olga Tañón

The 'Woman of Fire', Olga Tañón, set the venue on fire. Devastating as she usually is, she went out to kill alone, making it clear that she is and will be the queen forever.

On stage he did not stop dancing, in front of the audience, a great display on stage. The attendees recognized her from the moment she entered and welcomed her chanting and enjoying each of the songs.

He made everyone dance with songs like 'My way of being'. The women accompanied out loud 'He's a liar', 'Enough' and could not be missed 'Bandit'.

Olga Tañón dazzled her Peruvian fans with her repertoire. Photo: Miguel Calderón/La República

Reggaeton Old School Present

The reggaeton of all time signed up with the Puerto Rican duo Angel and Khriz. They put the romantic touch of the urban genre with songs like 'Me enamoré', 'Carita de Ángel' and 'Ayer la vi'.

Everyone danced down. Of course we couldn't miss 'Na de na', 'Fua', 'Ven bailalo'. They shone as they know how to do: putting all the flow on stage.

For all the 'Real G for Live', Ñengo Flow He came out onto the dance floor with his bad boy look and that unmistakable voice. People vibrated with 'Gato de noche', 'Llemos a la disco', 'Qué malo', '47', 'Safaera' and more.

With their cell phones up and their bodies on the floor, the audience enjoyed their presentation. It should be remembered that, before leaving the stage, she showed herself with a Peruvian flag thanking her for an unforgettable night.

More than 10 hours of concert, with great exponents of Latin music, the billboard was completed with Víctor Manuelle, Chencho Corleone, De La Ghetto, Kevin Roldan, Jowell and Randy and Los charangueros.